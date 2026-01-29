The Tab

Former University of York student lands role in major international theatre production

Alice Bravery will help bring life-sized dinosaurs to the stage

Shannon Downing | News

A former University of York student is set to take to the stage in a major international theatre production.

York graduate Alice Bravery will appear in Dinosaur World Live as it premiers in the United States.

The show features life-sized dinosaur puppets and opens in Minneapolis in March 2026.

Alice, who studied Writing, Directing and Performance at the University of York, is now a professional puppeteer and will be part of the cast bringing the prehistoric production to US audiences next year.

After graduating from York, Alice went on to train at the Curious School of Puppetry, before building a career in large-scale and family theatre productions.

Alice will appear in Dinosaur World Live, a family friendly theatre show that uses life-sized dinosaur puppets and interactive storytelling to immerse audiences in a prehistoric adventure.

via YouTube

The production follows a young palaeontologist who guides the audience through encounters with a range of dinosaurs, including a towering T-rex and a Triceratops, all brought to life through large-scale puppetry.

The show has already toured internationally and is aimed at theatregoers of all ages.

Alice’s role was confirmed as Children’s Theatre Company (CTC) announced the cast and creative team for the show’s US debut.

CTC described the production as an international hit that continues to attract audiences around the world, combining spectacle with hands-on storytelling.

Alice’s appearance in Dinosaur World Live marks another step in a growing theatre career since leaving York.

Her recent credits include Puppet Captain on Dinosaur World Live (China Tour), as well as productions such as Scruff’s Christmas Adventure, Story of Stories, Puppets in Peril, and work with the iconic Little Angel Theatre.

Shannon Downing | News
