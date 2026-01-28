The Tab

Elected York graduate keeps Labour in majority on the City of York council

Anna Perret elected to serve the student-populated Heworth

Esme Hills | News

Former York student Anna Perret has been elected in the Heworth by-elections, keeping Labour’s majority on the City of York council.

Labour won the by-election to the City of York Council on 15th January. Nearly 500 votes separated it from Reform, which got second place.

Anna Perrett is a graduate from the late 2000s in English Literature and politics at the University of York. She was elected with 1096 votes. This was ahead of John Crispin-Bailey, the son of Computer Science lecturer Chris Crispin-Bailey, who finished with 601 votes, coming second.

Green candidate, Ben French, brought in 591 votes, finishing third. The Liberal Democrat candidate, Ian Eiloart, with 528 votes, came fourth. The election was called in early December after councillor Ben Burton stood down and left York for work.

 

‘A team who backs residents’ concerns’

Anna, who has lived in York since 2005, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service, “by-elections are always a bit of a referendum, but the scale of our result compared to the other parties shows a team who back residents’ concerns are going to win, rather than people who just turn up for the election.”

Claire Douglas, Labour leader of the City of York council, said to the Local democracy Reporting Service: “I’m really happy, the result’s bucked the national trend; I’ve enjoyed speaking to the people of Heworth, and I was confident that they would recognise our hard work.”

‘Learners and earners’

It wasn’t a coincidence that Labour and Reform both put up candidates with university connections. Council data described households in the Heworth area as “Learners and earners”, highlighting the university’s influence on the local community.

Most Read

Why Elizabeth Smart’s mother Lois wasn’t in the Netflix documentary, and where she is now

OnlyFans twins videos

These filthy videos of the identical twins who do OnlyFans together are actually too much

LSE student wins pay out over incorrect grade that made her miss Cambridge offer

Reform will be proud of getting 20% of the vote. However, they still remain without a seat on the council, despite their national strength in polls. They only beat the conservatives’ vote in 2023 by five percentage points.

The conservatives vote share collapsed by 300 votes compared to 2023. On the day that Robert Kendrick caused a national political storm by defecting to Nigel Farage’s party, the idea that Tories are fleeing from the sinking ship to Reform does not seem unbelievable.

It may be a comfortable win for Labour, however, Heworth’s demographics do tilt towards groups that tend to vote nationally for the party, rather than the city. So they still aren’t in the clear for the all-out elections next year.

Featured image via Facebook

Esme Hills | News
Latest

Elected York graduate keeps Labour in majority on the City of York council

Esme Hills

Anna Perret elected to serve the student-populated Heworth

Pub which barred Cambridge University controversial women’s soc founder issues apology

Esther Knowles

The Prince of Wales admitted ‘Thea should not have been barred on the grounds of her views and beliefs’

Liverpool student accused of killing best friend says he has ‘no memory’ of fatal crash

Francesca Eke

Christopher Tromp, a Newcastle University student, died in 2023 after the car hit a tree

Pro-Palestine protesters stage sit-in calling for Cambridge University arms divestment

Alexander Newman

Cambridge4Palestine gathered on the Sidgwick Site in anticipation of a university council vote next week

Heated Rivalry Connor Storrie resurfaced videos

These old resurfaced videos of Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie are so cute, and I’m crying

Suchismita Ghosh

He has now addressed the viral videos

the traitors season four cast a nice selfie from jade's instagram

The Traitors season four cast’s Instagram follower counts prove who the real winners are

Claudia Cox

Who knew Amanda had so many fans?

The Duffer brothers are releasing a new Netflix show, and yes, people already hate it

Hebe Hancock

It’s being utterly DRAGGED

Maya Jama only follows three of the All Stars girlies on Instagram and it’s so shady

Ellissa Bain

Savage!

I had a psychotic episode for months and ChatGPT fed my delusions, here’s what happened

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘AI psychosis can happen to anyone’

Need to spot a Fallowfield boy? Here are five items that make up their everyday uniform

Rebecca Pattni

Beware

Elected York graduate keeps Labour in majority on the City of York council

Esme Hills

Anna Perret elected to serve the student-populated Heworth

Pub which barred Cambridge University controversial women’s soc founder issues apology

Esther Knowles

The Prince of Wales admitted ‘Thea should not have been barred on the grounds of her views and beliefs’

Liverpool student accused of killing best friend says he has ‘no memory’ of fatal crash

Francesca Eke

Christopher Tromp, a Newcastle University student, died in 2023 after the car hit a tree

Pro-Palestine protesters stage sit-in calling for Cambridge University arms divestment

Alexander Newman

Cambridge4Palestine gathered on the Sidgwick Site in anticipation of a university council vote next week

Heated Rivalry Connor Storrie resurfaced videos

These old resurfaced videos of Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie are so cute, and I’m crying

Suchismita Ghosh

He has now addressed the viral videos

the traitors season four cast a nice selfie from jade's instagram

The Traitors season four cast’s Instagram follower counts prove who the real winners are

Claudia Cox

Who knew Amanda had so many fans?

The Duffer brothers are releasing a new Netflix show, and yes, people already hate it

Hebe Hancock

It’s being utterly DRAGGED

Maya Jama only follows three of the All Stars girlies on Instagram and it’s so shady

Ellissa Bain

Savage!

I had a psychotic episode for months and ChatGPT fed my delusions, here’s what happened

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘AI psychosis can happen to anyone’

Need to spot a Fallowfield boy? Here are five items that make up their everyday uniform

Rebecca Pattni

Beware