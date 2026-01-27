The Tab

£22.7m secured for new purpose built student accommodation in York

Developers are promising high sustainability standards ahead of a 2027 opening

Shannon Downing | News

A major new student accommodation development is underway in York after £22.7 million in funding was secured to support its construction.

The site was previously home to an NHS mental health unit, and developers say the building will “set a new benchmark” for sustainable student living.

The funding, provided by Paragon Bank, will support the development of Peppermill Court, a 239-bed purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) scheme being built on Ramsey Close.

The development has a total value of £34.7 million and is expected to be completed by summer 2027, in time for students moving in for the 2027/28 academic year.

‘A new benchmark for sustainable student living’

Peppermill Court is a new PBSA scheme being developed by Asset Capital, aimed at increasing York’s student housing supply as demand continues to grow.

The accommodation will include

  • 227 standard en-suite rooms
  • 10 adaptable en-suite rooms
  • Two fully accessible en-suite rooms

Asset Capital’s director, Dan Newett, said: “Peppermill Court sets a new benchmark for sustainable student living. Our commitment to environmental standards and modern amenities ensures that future residents will benefit from comfortable, energy-efficient accommodation in a thriving university city.”

Site clearance has already taken place, and construction is now underway.

‘Outstanding environmental credentials’

Sustainability has been positioned as one of the development’s main selling points, with Peppermill Court designed to meet high environmental standards.

Plans for the site include

  • Photovoltaic panels on the roofs of both accommodation blocks
  • Triple glazing to reduce heat loss
  • High levels of insulation to improve energy efficiency

To encourage biodiversity, the site will also include bat and bird boxes, with developers saying the scheme aims to support local wildlife alongside new construction.

Most Read

Why Elizabeth Smart’s mother Lois wasn’t in the Netflix documentary, and where she is now

The Traitors 2026 rich list: Their salaries show who really doesn’t need the prize money

OnlyFans twins videos

These filthy videos of the identical twins who do OnlyFans together are actually too much

Simon Dekker, senior relationship director at Paragon Bank said: “This project represents an exciting step forward for sustainable student accommodation, combining high-specification facilities with outstanding environmental credentials.”

‘Tailored to the needs of both the developer and the city’s vibrant student community’

According to those behind the project, Peppermill Court is intended to offer modern, purpose-built facilities suited to York’s student population.

The scheme forms part of a wider push towards newer PBSA developments in the city, as demand for student accommodation continues to increase alongside rising student numbers.

The £22.7 million funding package, provided by Paragon Bank’s Development Finance division, was used to refinance Asset Capital’s purchase of the Ramsey Close site, as well as support construction costs.

Those involved in the funding say the project represents a step forward for student accommodation in York, combining sustainability with large-scale PBSA development aimed at the city’s student population.

Simon Dekker added: “Our team’s expertise in the PBSA sector enabled us to structure a funding package tailored to the needs of both the developer and the city’s vibrant student community.”

Featured image via Google Maps

Shannon Downing | News
Latest
heated rivalry shane and ilya

The drama we can expect in the Heated Rivalry bonus episode, according to the book series

Claudia Cox

I desperately need all these scenes with Hayden

Before and after: Jess has had one of the biggest transformations in Love Island history

Hayley Soen

I hardly recognised her

Five study spaces every Exeter student needs to know about to survive term two

Suhaib Shaukat

Because finding a space in Forum library is impossible

£22.7m secured for new purpose built student accommodation in York

Shannon Downing

Developers are promising high sustainability standards ahead of a 2027 opening

uk unis unconditional offers some students looking happy

These are the 25 UK unis still dishing out the most unconditional offers to students

Claudia Cox

More than half of offers were unconditional for one uni

Hudson Williams Connor Storrie love physical

Heated Rivalry’s Hudson Williams addresses love for Connor Storrie and why he shows it physically

Suchismita Ghosh

Loads of people started speculating whether they were dating in real life

Omg, a real-life hockey player comes out as gay after a decade and credits Heated Rivalry

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He shared the exact moment that inspired him

traitors season four uk cast and then some whatsapp symbols

All the juicy deets we have on The Traitors UK season four cast’s WhatsApp group chat

Claudia Cox

Of course Rachel is on a smaller extra one

Gabby Casey

Womp Womp: Inside Gabby and Casey’s downfall after winning All Stars, and why they split

Kieran Galpin

God, it’s really been a year

He’s an enigma, so here’s a look at Jack Keating’s life with famous dad and young daughter

Ellissa Bain

I don’t know how he’s made it on All Stars

heated rivalry shane and ilya

The drama we can expect in the Heated Rivalry bonus episode, according to the book series

Claudia Cox

I desperately need all these scenes with Hayden

Before and after: Jess has had one of the biggest transformations in Love Island history

Hayley Soen

I hardly recognised her

Five study spaces every Exeter student needs to know about to survive term two

Suhaib Shaukat

Because finding a space in Forum library is impossible

£22.7m secured for new purpose built student accommodation in York

Shannon Downing

Developers are promising high sustainability standards ahead of a 2027 opening

uk unis unconditional offers some students looking happy

These are the 25 UK unis still dishing out the most unconditional offers to students

Claudia Cox

More than half of offers were unconditional for one uni

Hudson Williams Connor Storrie love physical

Heated Rivalry’s Hudson Williams addresses love for Connor Storrie and why he shows it physically

Suchismita Ghosh

Loads of people started speculating whether they were dating in real life

Omg, a real-life hockey player comes out as gay after a decade and credits Heated Rivalry

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He shared the exact moment that inspired him

traitors season four uk cast and then some whatsapp symbols

All the juicy deets we have on The Traitors UK season four cast’s WhatsApp group chat

Claudia Cox

Of course Rachel is on a smaller extra one

Gabby Casey

Womp Womp: Inside Gabby and Casey’s downfall after winning All Stars, and why they split

Kieran Galpin

God, it’s really been a year

He’s an enigma, so here’s a look at Jack Keating’s life with famous dad and young daughter

Ellissa Bain

I don’t know how he’s made it on All Stars