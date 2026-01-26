Plymouth student forced to suspend her studies after hitting Exeter cyclist

Weanne Calunod was driving down Church Road when she knocked a man off his bike

1 hour ago

A student at the University of Plymouth had to suspend her studies after she hit a cyclist with her car.

Weanne Calunod was driving down Church Road in Exeter when she attempted to overtake a cyclist as he was turning right.

Clive Jones was knocked off his bike leading to him fracturing his hip and needing hip replacement surgery the next day.

Appearing at court, the 25-year-old student pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by driving.

Calunod said she had made multiple checks to ensure the manoeuvre was safe but admitted she did not see the victim’s turn signal.

The defendant and victim were travelling in the same direction in a 20mph zone near a zebra crossing.

The court heard that it took the victim five months before he was able to get back to his job as a mechanic on a part time basis and that he had to give up his second job as a gardener.

In his victim statement, Clive revealed he still suffers leg and groin pain, and said the accident has impacted his concentration and confidence.

Weanne Calunod, who was studying Occupational Therapy at Plymouth University, was forced to pause her studies as a result of the accident.

Mr Campbell, acting in mitigation, explained that, under nursing guidelines, both the defendant’s university and industry placement had to suspend her until the outcome of the case.

He also claimed the conviction, even once spent, would hinder her DBS checks, and added: “Her chosen career path is in such a specialised, underfunded and understaffed area with strict regulations.”

The court heard that Calunod stayed with the victim until an ambulance arrived. District Judge Smith accepted she was remorseful but said her manoeuvre was unsafe.

Calunod was sentenced to a 12 month community order which includes 100 hours of unpaid work and she will also have to pay a surcharge of £114 and costs of £85.

Featured image via Unsplash