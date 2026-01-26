If you’re studying late in Ali G, here are five things you’ll definitely encounter

5 hours ago

The Alan Gilberts Learning Commons, or more closely known as Ali G, is a famous lock in space. However, when the lights go down and the sun starts setting, Manchester’s vampires seem to come out.

If you ever need to bang out an essay in one night – the Ali G is the perfect place but that doesn’t mean it hasn’t got it’s fair share of weirdness.

Meal deals at 1am

We respect it – you’ve gotta commit to the grind and everybody needs a bit of fuel somehow. Those £5 protein cookies from the vending machines are not quite in the budget, so a Sainsbury’s meal deal is the perfect fix. However, it is not our ideal choice of food at 1 am.

A group on the fourth floor loudly making Tik Toks

We’ve all been there. However, do send your apologies to everyone who had important exams whilst you were lip-syncing with the Rio de Janeiro filter on.

Deliveroo food

We’re not going to pretend we haven’t all ordered WingStop to Ali G at 11pm.

If you’re going to submit a 2,000 word essay in the dead of night, you at least need a reward. Well deserved – if you ask us.

That one couple making out

Our best advice is to look away quickly.

Why are they there? Why in public? Nobody knows. But it is not a treacherous night at the Ali G if you don’t see this spectacle.

A super locked in student who – lets be real – definitely has better grades than you

They’re an Ali G warrior, here minimum seven times a week and studying something super important like medicine or engineering. They definitely have two cans of empty red bull on their desk and are planning on staying much longer after you leave.

These are the people giving out dirty looks to anyone making noise above a whisper and the ones doing all the shushing.

Featured image via Google Maps