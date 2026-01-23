‘F**k this guy’: Troye Sivan pens 800 savage words to doctor who wants to help ‘re-twinkify’ him

2 hours ago

A UK-based doctor argued that Troye Sivan is the latest victim of “twink death”, even going as far as to offer unsolicited advice about what he could do to “re-twinkify” himself.

Going as far back as his YouTube days, Troye Sivan has fitted neatly into the twink archetype in gay culture. In fact, if you Google twink, his face pops up.

People who were seemingly unaware of his little thing called ageing noticed a change to his apperence more recently. Specifically, people said that “life is short for a twink” when he was spotted at the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne.

Then came Dr Zayn Khalid, a London-based clinician who specialises in appearance-enhancing work like lip fillers and transplants. He picked apart Troye’s more recent apperence, offering a few procedures that could help to “re-twinkify” his looks.

Suffice it to say that Troye Sivan was not happy.

Troye Sivan hit back at the doctor on Substack

Though his lengthy 800-word post was initially entitled “F**k this guy”, Troye has since changed it to “Feeling a bit uggo (ugly).”

“I oscillate constantly between feeling like I’m aging in a good way, getting ‘sexier’ with time, and then feeling like gollum’s very close pop-singing relative. So decrepit, somehow both skinny and fat at the same time,” he wrote in the intro.

“I’m 30. I’ve struggled with my body image for a lot of my life, as I’m sure most people have. I’m historically famously skinny, and I’m not THAT skinny anymore. I’m historically famously twinky (I am still the google search result image for ‘twink’), and i’m not THAT twinky anymore. Oy vey.”

He admitted to having two responses, the first being “body positive to my core” and believing that every body is beautiful. The second response was less healthy, with Troye detailing how his mind races with negative comments and what she should and should not do to cushion the blow of ageing and changing.

He then spoke directly to the doctor’s video

In the next portion, Troye wrote: “I knew on the night of the NGV Gala that I did not feel like I looked good on the red carpet. I checked my instagram tags and was definitely like……oh. It wasn’t great. Hearing this unsolicited medical advice given publicly by a doctor I do not know pushed me toward Prong #2 for a fair few days.

“My all-knowing, eternally and deeply evil algorithm saw the opportunity in this moment of vulnerability, and pulled every lever and dialled every knob to 1000. I saw video after video of deep plane face lift recoveries, and ads for unapproved GLP-1 meds that now come in pill form (I weigh 59kg/130lbs at the moment). I hit the ‘not interested’ button a few times, and hoped for the best.”

The idea of being an “aesthetics doctor” (?) and providing unsolicited breakdowns of someone else’s face is truly wicked stuff. In a healthy society we’d be throwing bricks through this guy’s window. If you find this sort of content entertaining you are a very stupid person. https://t.co/mg8cBnJ9dE — sasquatch liasons 🎄 (@gaporwave) January 22, 2026

Troye said it was a constant battle between those two responses, and while he can’t promise to always opt for response number one, he’s doing his best.

In an edit, he added: “The doctor in the aforementioned video removed it, and sent me a really thoughtful and sweet message apologising. The title of this post was ‘fuck this guy!!’ and is now ‘feeling a bit uggo (ugly)’. No hard feelings from my side whatsoever. Thanks for all the love guys <3.”

Dr Zayn Khalid has since deleted his video.

Featured image credit: Alessandro Bremec/ipa-agency.net/Shutterstock