New year, new term, new resolutions

Take advantage of the food scene in Bristol

At the cost of a Brass Pig entrance ticket and some drinks you blacked out the memory of purchasing, why not wine and dine it up by exploring the multitude of independent restaurants Bristol has to offer? A fancy dinner night with your flatmates or with your S/O to clear your palate of the lingering taste of a strawberry Buzzball or Dragonsoop. A Bristol brunch also always hits the spot, with Bristol offering an array of traditional breakfasts from around the world.

To keep up with the seemingly weekly shutting down of Bristol’s best event spaces (The Underground and Motion, looking at you), we need to make sure we make the most of Bristol’s event spaces. How about replacing one of the OMG weekly attendances with music events? Enter the New Year by stepping out of your comfort zone with music genres, potentially discovering a hidden love for DnB or house music. With summer coming up, you’d better get busy booking the summer festival events (Love saves mandatory attendance).

Picking up old hobbies

Instead of counting my mandatory readings for my course as evidence of me being a reader, I want to read for my enjoyment. This year, I strive to live up to the performative accusations of reading a book in an unconventional spot or even better, visiting an independent cafe to have a coffee whilst vigorously annotating a book. Some Bristol cafes, such as One B Coffee, even offer book clubs to keep you accountable for your reading. Or, without committing to the unrealistic gym bro resolution to become shredded, you could look for new ways to move your body. I know a few of you paid for a membership to one of Bristol’s sports groups and then never attended the classes. I admit, I am a victim (sorry Bristol Yoga). This year, I want to start re-attending those classes and finding other ways to move my body, like going on walks. With spring slowly approaching, the Downs are always an ideal area for a stroll.

Get off that damn phone

Not a very original resolution, but nonetheless, one I want to hold myself accountable to. I want to replace the nights at university that I doomscroll the night away. Buying and completing a puzzle from the charity shop or finding that time to decorate and personalise your room can be a wholesome activity that also personalises your home. Rather than saving recipes on TikTok that you will never return to, resolve to try making them. Dedicate more time to cooking a meal you will enjoy or baking a sweet treat to share, earning brownie points with your flatmates (as long as you do the washing up after).

Balling on a budget

While we are students in the inexplicably priced economy of Bristol, it can be so easy to stop ourselves from doing self-care activities or going to the memorable events on offer to save money. Rather than keeping yourself from these activities, find ways to budget by buying the cheaper early-bird tickets or using the sale seasons to their best advantage. I can’t count the number of times I’ve hesitated on buying event tickets as soon as they release, only to find myself buying them months later when they’re on last release and at their most expensive. The money you save by doing this could be used for coffee dates with your friends or for purchasing slightly more expensive bread. Side hustles like selling clothes on Vinted are also great ways to earn money while clearing out your closet.

Less talking, more acting

Having said all these, an important resolution for me personally is to fulfil the goals I have. University makes you realise how quickly time goes and thus, how sad it would be to not have spent the time we have in Bristol doing the things we want to. On that note, be the planner. Message your friends to hang out with you and help you accomplish your goals. Book those strip holiday trips or that festival, and don’t take university too seriously.