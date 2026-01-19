Here are 13 memes you’ll only understand if you’re a Lancaster Uni student

AKA… our Socials Editor reflecting on the best memes of Michaelmas Term

If you don’t follow The Lancaster Tab on Instagram, what are you actually doing with your life?

Aside from the important article updates we share, we also love to gift you a meme or two every so often, just to bring the humour to what can be a very stressful few years of your life.

Our Socials Editor posted a whopping 89 memes in Michaelmas Term, 12 of which complained a little about the uni buses. Very creative, as usual. The Lancaster Tab’s memes have ranged from Stranger Things to Traitors, to Sabrina Carpenter, so we thought it would be a great idea to dive into 13 memes that you’ll only understand if you’re a Lancaster Uni student.

The beginning of many Traitors memes

The Lancaster Tab 🤝 the Sultans staff.

Hands up if you know you can customise iLancaster notifications

Another hand up if you’ve ever been sat at home when the half an hour notification comes through. Time to LEG IT to the bus stop.

Contact our Instagram if you’re willing to let our Socials Editor do a tour of your Bowland Tower flat

We need to see the view.

Front page of the prospectus

Surely it can’t be that comfortable?

At least you’re locking in

And, from an avid gym user, thank you for not taking up all the machines.

Having friends who still live on campus after the first year

Moving back onto campus is basically a mid-day invitation to everyone you know.

Catch me defying queues

We’d rather add five minutes onto our journey than try to tackle the Spine.

I’m scared where I’ll end up

Fun fact: a table in the Water Witch was discussing this meme while we were on a Lancaster Tab social without them knowing that our Socials Editor was sitting right next to them. Thanks for the compliments, guys.

I have genuinely eaten cold oats before

The day they get repaired, we promise* we’ll do a 24-hour library lock-in challenge

*maybe not

Actual backrooms

This can also be applied to back when the Law School was in Bowland North. Rest in peace.

Roll on May 2026 AKA Roses

York, we are absolutely coming for you.

You know who you are

If you don’t offer them a travel tax, who do you think you are?

Gone but never forgotten

Students are graduating with their only knowledge of Extravs being the posters from the early 2000s still left up in their college bars. Bring them back. Also, bring the college bars back while you’re at it.

Episode Nine: The 100

Maybe the real ConformityGate was the route around Lancaster the 100 added along the way.

