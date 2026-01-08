Man in court charged with dangerous driving after death of Durham University student

Abigail Eggleston was hit by a car whilst crossing the road in October

1 hour ago

A trial of issue will be heard for a man who struck and killed a pedestrian whilst under the influence of alcohol.

Durham University law student Abigail Eggleston died in October 2025, after she was hit by a car on the A167.

Liam Bowes had been drinking prior to the collision, where he hit Abigail as she was crossing the road.

Termed the Newton hearing, the trial will determine how impaired Bowes was before the incident on October 26th.

Abigail was hit by the Volkswagen Golf at Neville’s Cross in the early hours.

The 22-year-old was taken to Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary, but died a short time later.

Bowes did not stop at the scene, but was later arrested by police after his car was found abandoned in a nearby layby.

The car had been set alight and was heavily damaged by smoke and Bowes was taken into custody. The 37-year-old was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, perverting the course of justice, driving without insurance, and failing to stop after a collision.

Bowes, a motor mechanic, of Eastern Avenue, Langley Park, admitted the offences when he appeared at Durham Crown Court on November 25th. He was then remanded into custody at Holme House Prison.

A sentencing date was set for Monday March 2nd, however the defence in the case only submitted its basis to the court on Monday, January 5th.

Prosecuting, Paul Abrahams, explained he would need to discuss with the Crown’s reviewing lawyers in the case if that basis was to be considered acceptable.

However, Paul added as there appeared to be a disparity as to the level of impairment of Bowes through the amount he had drunk earlier that night a trial of issue may be necessary as it would have a bearing as to the sentence passed.

At Teesside Crown Court, Judge Francis Laird KC said he would be unlikely to pass sentence on March 2nd if there was to be a trial of issue, meaning the sentencing hearing would take place the following day.

Addressing Bowes, who appeared at the court, the judge said: “You have submitted a basis of plea which significantly differs from the evidence served by the prosecution.

“In those circumstances it’s necessary for a judge to determine where the truth lies.

“I will do that on March 2nd

“So as not to prolong the waiting for all, I will then proceed to sentence the following morning, depending on the findings I make the day before.”

The Crown was given seven days to decide whether to proceed with count two, the charge of failing to stop after an accident.

Featured image via Google Maps and Durham Constabulary

If you have been affected by any of the content raised in this article, students can access support through the university’s wellbeing page.

You can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123. Alternatively, you can contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.