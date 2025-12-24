The Tab

A Secret Santa on £3 budget: The most cursed gifts imaginable (Glasgow edition)

‘A shower curtain with Kim Jong Un’s face’

Nina Atkinson | Guides

Secret Santa can be a bit like Marmite. Some people absolutely live for it, and others start getting heart palpitations the second someone suggests it in the group chat. Love it or hate it, we’ve all opened a present with forced enthusiasm while silently wondering what we did to deserve that.

So, we took to Instagram to ask Glasgow students about the most cursed Secret Santa gifts they’ve ever received. And honestly? You all need therapy (and better friends), because these were unhinged.

Here are the gifts that left students wondering what they’d done to deserve it.

An unusual interior design choice at best, and deeply unsettling at worst. Several students told The Glasgow Tab novelty gifts often crossed the line from funny to cursed very quickly.

‘Screenshots with the girl he was cheating with’

Screenshot

An absolutely elite move. Less a gift and more a public service announcement. The drama, the flair, the confrontation. I hope he evaporated on the spot.

‘Friendship bracelet from a girl who literally hates me’

Ouch. At this point I’m starting to think she might’ve hexed it first. Literally cursed behaviour.

Students said Secret Santa often becomes a breeding ground for passive aggression — especially when unresolved flat or course drama is involved.

‘Plain pasta’

6 things to buy at Lidl — After Sunday Dinner

Honestly? In this cost-of-living crisis, that’s practically a luxury. That’s a meal deal you didn’t have to buy. Some called it lazy, others admitted they’d happily take free carbs.

‘A broken water bottle’

Well, that’s disappointing. Nothing says “festive spirit” like something that was already in the bin.

With budgets tight and group chats full of unresolved tension, Secret Santa has become less about spreading Christmas cheer and more about surviving social politics.

Moral of the story? Choose your Secret Santa participants wisely. Some of your friends are clearly one cursed gift away from a meltdown.

