Cost of living: 7 hidden expenses we forget about at university in Bristol

The rise in the cost of living is no joke. It turns out, even after your rent and bills are paid (which will almost definitely not be covered by your tuition fees), you’re still not in the clear. Far from it, actually. We all know how expensive it is to be a student, but some costs might slip under the radar. From post-clubbing takeaways to impulsive purchases on Vinted, here is what keeps the average Bristol student bank account looking perpetually worse for wear:

1. Formals

Part of the university experience we see online depicts students glamorously dressing up in formal dresses and suits, wining and dining in historic dinner halls. Think Saltburn, of course, in reality it’s much more faux and less grandiose, nonetheless; It’s a central part of the university experience (and something Bristol does particularly well). But of course, these do not come for free. Formals can cost between £30 to £50, and, if you are part of multiple societies, you could be looking at spending a near £100 to just get drunk in a nice dress. Not to mention the added cost of finding the perfect dress that no one has ever seen before, shows just the right amount of back, will not get caught in your heels and won’t invite any compromising flashes.

2. Books and resources

You might have hoped that coming to university and forking out £9,000 a year, the university might be so kind as to provide us with resources. Dream on. Purchasing our own stationery, notepads, and laptops (don’t even get me started on unexpected laptop repair costs) is not cheap. The small surge of motivation you get from a new notepad during exam season is also a feeling hard to resist. Equally, for many subjects, students also need to purchase their own textbooks and required reading material, sometimes multiple books a term at over £20 each – a lot of money when you’re living on a tight student budget.

3. Impulse buying

You may be especially vulnerable to this one when the student loan first drops and you have four figures in your bank account; suddenly, the world is your Oyster, and we forget that money tends to deplete. Living alone and shopping for ourselves for the first time leaves us, regrettably, vulnerable to impulse buys. Whether it’s a late-night Deliveroo order, another round of overpriced drinks, an Uber home, or you happen to stumble into M&Ms on the way back from the Triangle (hate when that happens), it only takes one moment of weakness, drunkenness or excitement to send the budget completely off kilter. And it’s not just food either…

4. Trends

Unfortunately, the Bristol student body dresses exceptionally well, and it’s difficult not to fall victim to campus trends. Skinny scarves, Uggs, fingerless gloves, chunky jewellery. You know the drill, seminars are not a realm of intense academic discussion but a medium to critically analyse the fashion choices of others; to marvel and then naturally copy. We’ve all seen a girl looking unreal in a particular winter coat and immediately gone online to find the same one. Alas, it’s important to remember that one more new purchase from Vinted is not the secret to happiness (believe me, I’ve tried).

5. Coffee

We all know the perfect accessory to any outfit is an iced coffee. If I consistently abstained from my daily coffee, I might be able to afford a house by now. Maybe not. But I would definitely save a few hundred pounds over a term. It’s a constant internal battle of wanting to save money but also wanting to enjoy life, and unfortunately, indulging in a caramel iced latte once a day is fairly necessary for this. Oh well. Perhaps better to keep convincing ourselves that a £2 iced matcha from black sheep that we otherwise would never have bought is actually saving us money.

6. Entry fees & events

We may think the drink prices are the only silent killer. Wrong. It’s rare these days to find a club with free entry, and even pubs have now fallen victim to the lure of capitalist exploitation. (RIP to the days of free entry to Brass Pig). Equally, with Bristol being such an events-based city, and popular DJs performing regularly at different venues, it’s difficult to avoid spending lots of money attending them without feeling like we are sorely missing out.

7. Sport and exercise

It costs money to stay in shape, and gym memberships are a killer. Even with a freshers’ discount, they all seem to be extortionately expensive, and often the only way to access a discount is to pay for the entire year upfront. In addition, class-based societies (such as dance or pilates) also require you to pay for weekly classes on top of a membership fee. This is totally fair, of course, and has to be expected for societies to run. But the weekly £5 can pile up fast, and is difficult to get around if you want to stay active and sociable. Essentially, it’s the cost of having a full and healthy life.