What happened to Marquay The Goat? Everything we know about TikTok icon’s tragic death

He was only 24

Ellissa Bain | Trends

The death of TikTok icon Marquay The Goat at just 24 years old shocked the internet. Here’s everything we know about his tragic death right now, and what happened to him.

Marquay The Goat, whose full name is Marquay Collins, had over seven million followers on TikTok and was known for his food reviews and car videos.

@marquaythegoat

Replying to @Con-drag-gurhng i loved this! @Fridasgrillandbar #xyzbca #fridasmexican #mexican

♬ original sound – HELICOPTER MAN🚁

TikTok icon Marquay The Goat died on 26th November

The 24-year-old passed away on the morning of Wednesday, 26th November. Emergency services were called to his home in Columbus, Georgia after he had difficulty breathing, local news site WTVM reports.

When paramedics arrived, they found him unconscious and unresponsive, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said. Marquay had reportedly been suffering with head and neck pain in the days leading up to his death.

His cause of death hasn’t been revealed yet, and it is still being investigated.

His mother broke the tragic news on Facebook

His mother Sonja Collins was the first one to announce the news, writing on Facebook: “My heart is broken💔My baby, my last one, my SnuggaBug, my Marquay is no longer here with me❣️.

“He was the sweetest person he didn’t have a mean bone in his body❣️I needed him longer than God allowed me to have him❣️He spoiled me and his Dad, Elzie, he always said because we spoiled him❣️Thank you everyone for your thoughts and prayers, enjoy the rest of your day❣️.”

His brother Michael Frazier then confirmed that he passed away “this morning” in another Facebook post shared on Wednesday.

“I know a lot have heard and im getting a lot of messages.. my baby brother Marquay did pass away this morning! Thanks for the love you showered him with throughout the years! I can’t get to everybody’s messages at the moment but I will as soon as im able to. Thanks for the love and prayers!!!” he said.

In another post, Michael added: “I lost my baby brother today… and the feeling is a feeling ive never felt before. I truly appreciate all the texts and the calls… im not going to be on social media for a little bit. But from the depths of my soul I do appreciate the love that yall are giving my brother and that yall are showing me, my mother, father, and family…I will get to the messages as soon as I can.”

Marquay was posting as normal right up until he died

Marquay was posting videos on TikTok and Instagram the day before his death, so his passing must have been extremely sudden and unexpected.

He posted a funny response to someone telling him to “use lotion” on his skin just 16 hours before his mother shared the news that he had died.

Tributes are flooding in for him in the comments, with one person writing: “Brotha always had me laughing on TikTok when he popped up… Rest easy.”

“This one shocked me. RIP Marquay. thank you for bringing so much joy to ppl irl and through your content ❤️ sending so much love to the family,” someone else said.

Featured image by: @marquaythegoat/TikTok

