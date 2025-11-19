Leisha reveals the exact moment she caught Reiss texting his ex… three days after MAFS final vows

2 days ago

Just three days after they’d both said yes at the MAFS final vows, Leisha discovered that her husband Reiss had been messaging his reality TV star ex.

After a rollercoaster of a MAFS season, Reiss and Leisha both agreed to give the marriage a shot in the outside world. Unfortunately, a Dani Imbert-sized cloud hung over the relationship, with Leisha clocking her hubby’s indiscretion after a “really lovely day” in the garden.

“We did final vows and we went back to Reiss’ because we were filming quite close to his, rather than Scotland,” she told The Sun in an “emotional” chat.

“It was a really lovely day and we sat outside in his garden sunbathing and I posted a photo of his garden on my social media. Then his ex started liking my photos. This was about three days after final vows. So I looked at Reiss and I said ‘what’s going on here? I thought you two were done?’ And I was thinking to myself, how does she even know who I am?”

At this point, months before the first episode of season 10 aired, there was no reasonable way for Dani to know about Leisha unless Reiss had mentioned her.

The heartbroken bride continued: “I have no bad blood with her, I think she’s a beautiful girl but I just think it’s very obvious that there have been two hearts in this whole process – not including Reiss’ – who may have been hurt by all this.”

“So she started liking all my stuff and I looked at Reiss and I went ‘look, what’s going on here?’ He looked a bit panicked and was like ‘no, no, no, I’m never going back there, it’s done and we’re all good.’

“But I was thinking, well I don’t know how she found out who I am, it’s quite strange. It’s not like I’m from Essex and it’s a small place, no one is going to know who I am, do you know what I mean?”

Despite that, she bears no ill will towards either Reiss or Dani, which is a good thing because they’re about to come face to face again on another reality TV show.

Look away, Leisha! Reiss is going on another show after MAFS

His MAFS marriage to Leisha might have failed, but Reiss is still looking to find love on reality TV. Naturally, he’s signed up for another infamous show: Celebrity Ex on the Beach.

A source told The Sun: “Both Reiss and Dani will appear on the next series of MTV’s Celeb Ex On The Beach. There is a lot of unfinished business between the pair. Neither know that the other one will be on it, although they may have their suspicions.

“Both of them are in lockdown at the moment without their phones ahead of filming starting, so it’s going to be explosive when they have that first meeting with the cameras rolling.

“Who knows whether they will squash their beef, whether sparks will fly again or if they will come away hating each other? One thing is for sure, it will be TV gold for reality fans.”

Though returning to scorched earth rarely works out, maybe a rekindling is on the horizon for Dani and Reiss? Sorry, Leisha.

