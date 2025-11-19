The Tab

Leisha reveals the exact moment she caught Reiss texting his ex… three days after MAFS final vows

Beyond brutal

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Just three days after they’d both said yes at the MAFS final vows, Leisha discovered that her husband Reiss had been messaging his reality TV star ex.

After a rollercoaster of a MAFS season, Reiss and Leisha both agreed to give the marriage a shot in the outside world. Unfortunately, a Dani Imbert-sized cloud hung over the relationship, with Leisha clocking her hubby’s indiscretion after a “really lovely day” in the garden.

“We did final vows and we went back to Reiss’ because we were filming quite close to his, rather than Scotland,” she told The Sun in an “emotional” chat.

Channel 4

Credit: Channel 4

“It was a really lovely day and we sat outside in his garden sunbathing and I posted a photo of his garden on my social media. Then his ex started liking my photos. This was about three days after final vows. So I looked at Reiss and I said ‘what’s going on here? I thought you two were done?’ And I was thinking to myself, how does she even know who I am?”

At this point, months before the first episode of season 10 aired, there was no reasonable way for Dani to know about Leisha unless Reiss had mentioned her.

The heartbroken bride continued: “I have no bad blood with her, I think she’s a beautiful girl but I just think it’s very obvious that there have been two hearts in this whole process – not including Reiss’ – who may have been hurt by all this.”

Most Read

Three couples were together at MAFS UK 2025 reunion, but their statuses are very different now

selling sunset cast chrishell definitely not in season ten then chelsea and emma who maybe would be in a season 10

Confirmed: Every Selling Sunset agent who definitely will or won’t return for a season 10

From most to least: How many houses each Selling The OC agent has *actually* sold

“So she started liking all my stuff and I looked at Reiss and I went ‘look, what’s going on here?’ He looked a bit panicked and was like ‘no, no, no, I’m never going back there, it’s done and we’re all good.’

“But I was thinking, well I don’t know how she found out who I am, it’s quite strange. It’s not like I’m from Essex and it’s a small place, no one is going to know who I am, do you know what I mean?”

Despite that, she bears no ill will towards either Reiss or Dani, which is a good thing because they’re about to come face to face again on another reality TV show.

Look away, Leisha! Reiss is going on another show after MAFS

Instagram

Credit: Instagram

His MAFS marriage to Leisha might have failed, but Reiss is still looking to find love on reality TV. Naturally, he’s signed up for another infamous show: Celebrity Ex on the Beach.

A source told The Sun: “Both Reiss and Dani will appear on the next series of MTV’s Celeb Ex On The Beach. There is a lot of unfinished business between the pair. Neither know that the other one will be on it, although they may have their suspicions.

“Both of them are in lockdown at the moment without their phones ahead of filming starting, so it’s going to be explosive when they have that first meeting with the cameras rolling.

“Who knows whether they will squash their beef, whether sparks will fly again or if they will come away hating each other? One thing is for sure, it will be TV gold for reality fans.”

Though returning to scorched earth rarely works out, maybe a rekindling is on the horizon for Dani and Reiss? Sorry, Leisha.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image credit: Channel 4/Instagram

More on: MAFS Reality TV TV
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Five MAFS UK 2025 cast are already charging loads on Cameo, proving who wanted fame

Cheating scandals and ‘explosive’ updates: A second MAFS reunion is coming, and it’s juicy

MAFS

MAFS groom who said yes at final vows has signed up for ANOTHER dating show… with his ex

Latest

Downs and dirty: Couple caught enjoying a little more than the scenery on the Downs

Ellen Paterson

Taking scaring the freshers to a whole new level

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming

Downs and dirty: Couple caught enjoying a little more than the scenery on the Downs

Ellen Paterson

Taking scaring the freshers to a whole new level

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming