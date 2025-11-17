Fuchsia Charity Fashion Show Lights Up Central Hall to raise money for breast cancer

2 hours ago

On the evening of 15th November, Central Hall transformed from its familiar lecture-theatre vibe into a celebration of creativity, community, and student spirit. The event was hosted by Astra Collective Society, in support of the “Pink Ribbon Foundation”, a charity supporting women affected by or battling breast cancer.

Approximately 30 individual designers and brands came together to showcase their creative talent. Needless to say, the audience were in awe.

The setting of all settings

Stepping into Central Hall felt like entering an entirely different room to the “usualness” of hosting lectures or University related talks. Streams of pink and purple lighting washed over the stalls, music curated by the DJ, pink bunting cascaded over the staircases and the set up of the runway itself in the centre of the hall.

Societies set up small displays in the entranceway: ArtSoc offering pink-themed prints, FemSoc distributing ribbons and leaflets, Photography Society capturing candid moments of arriving guests, and of course various journalism societies preparing to review the show in writing.

Audrey, the name behind DJ Orch111d, told The York Tab she loved being involved, she said: “Doing the music live was exhilarating and it was so affirming afterwards to hear feedback from the audience. I guess I didn’t realise so many people would connect with the music and enjoy it so much, and for that I am so grateful.”

Designers and outfits

The show opened with a bold collection from up-and-coming student designers who embraced the fuchsia theme with full passion. The runway dazzled as each model walked down it, each unique piece was so special to witness, and the models themselves looked electrified to be there. There was so much creativity displayed on the stage: everything from denim mini dresses, crochet pieces, intricately-made handbags, extravagant formal dresses, bold statement suits, custom pieces with outstanding attention to detail.

One standout came from a University of York student herself, with her own brand “byisabella” proud to be part of such a dedicated cause. She told The York Tab: “Designing my new range with the fuchsia theme in mind was a joy. I wanted each piece to reflect the spirit of the Pink Ribbon Foundation and the values it represents. Seeing those designs come to life on the runway and it filled me with immense pride.”

A friend in the spotlight

For me, the highlight came midway through the show: A mutual friend of mine (Josephine, @ladymallbecc) walked for a few designers in the show. Josephine told The York Tab: “It was such a nerve wracking experience but one that I can tick off my bucket list!”. Having her model for this event made me so immensely proud of her, knowing that she is doing a brave thing to walk out on a stage in front of so many people and still look gorgeous as she’s doing it.

For her, it was more than modelling, it was participating in something big and important. She added: “I’m so happy I was able to be involved with such a cool event for a wonderful cause!”. She genuinely looked like she adored every step that she took on that runway and never wanted to leave. I hope she comes back to the stage soon for the next show. Watching your bestie succeed is a magical moment.

In the crowd as a student journalist

From my seat, with the camera app permanently open, I watched the audience react to each look: Whispered commentary, bursts of applause, and the occasional gasp when a particularly ambitious design greeted the runway.

Taking notes felt strangely intimate. I recorded the little details others might overlook: The excitement in between walks, the soft click of cameras, the anticipation from the host and announcer of the evening, the hustle and bustle of the production team changing the lighting appropriately for each look. I was documenting not just the event, but the atmosphere of mutual support that defined it all together.

Diversity

All genders, all ethnicities, all backgrounds, all stories, all reasons for being here, all combined their efforts to represent the diversity and multiculturalism of the show. The designers came from far and wide, some as far as London and even internationally too such as China.

Women weren’t the only ones walking the runway, there were many men and non-binary models giving it their all in terms of the catwalk, their outfits perfectly representing the femininity of the event and yet still represented by all backgrounds of inclusion.

The heart of the event

By the end of the night, the event had raised a meaningful contribution for the Pink Ribbon Foundation, and even more importantly, heightened awareness among a new generation of students.

The show was a tribute, a celebration, and a reminder of what a university community can achieve when it comes together for a cause worth fighting for. The Fuchsia Charity Fashion Show was a ticketed event where around 400 people attended to raise funds and awareness for the Pink Ribbon Foundation. Donations at the end of the show reached over £5500 thanks to everyone’s generosity from donating and showing support.