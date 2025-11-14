Here are your top tips on how to get through Seasonal Affective Disorder season in York

3 hours ago

Picture this: It’s early November, you’re strolling around town before the chaos of the York Christmas Markets begins, and you watch as the sky starts to turn and the sun falls below the York Minster. You think, “It’s getting late, I should get home and make some dinner” (chucking a ready meal in the microwave). You check your phone – it’s a quarter to four in the afternoon.

That’s right, you don’t need to picture it – because it’s mid-autumn, and already the sun has disappeared by 5pm. The good news is, maybe you’ll be forced into fixing your sleep pattern (circadian rhythm and all that), but the bad news is, the clocks have gone back and Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) becomes a scarier reality than your January exams.

What is SAD?

According to the NHS, SAD is a “type of depression that comes and goes in a seasonal pattern”. In other words, as it gets darker earlier and daylight hours reduce, so can your general mood, making for that gloomy feeling you may have already felt this time last year.

For those of us who already live with mental health conditions like depression and anxiety, this can be an especially difficult time, however you don’t have to have a pre-existing condition in order to feel SAD. It can be difficult to deal with for anyone, so it’s especially important to take care of yourself and make time for you.

So, now you know what SAD is, here are my top tips for managing what can be a difficult time of year.

Make and stick to a routine

Trust me, as someone who’s been trying and failing to do this for years now, it can be difficult. But even if you don’t have your whole day planned out hour by hour, it’s good to schedule in the important parts.

As much as you might see the sunless sky by a quarter to five and think it’s time for dinner, try and aim dinner for the usual time you’d have it – the same goes for breakfast too. It’s also important to apply this to sleep. Although you may be tempted to be soundly snoozing by 8pm (I definitely have), aim to head to bed at the same time you usually do (unless that’s at three in the morning and you have a nine am that day).

Over-sleeping can also feel tempting during SAD season, and it’s not your fault! It’s all down to biology: The less sunlight there is, the more melatonin is produced. But as much as I’ve sometimes indulged in sleeping until midday, missing out on prime sunlight hours can worsen those feelings of fatigue and apathy, and increase the effects of anxiety and depression.

Having a basic routine can not only help you make the most of the sunlight, it can help you stick to a healthy sleeping routine, ensuring you feel well-rested with a regulated sleep pattern.

Make the most of the sunlight

Remember what I was saying about increased melatonin with decreased sunlight? What is our enemy is also our friend – that’s right, the sun.

It’s actually proven that exposure to sunlight for 10-40 minutes per day can improve your mood by increasing serotonin (the ‘happy hormone’) production, which we all need a bit more of during SAD season.

So, although the dwindling daylight hours may not accommodate for late hungover wake-ups on a Thursday morning after your weekly Wednesday social, try to squeeze in at least ten minutes of time outside with the sun every day, whether that be going for a walk, run, or quick trip to Space Nisa for a sweet treat – which brings me onto my next tip.

Treat yourself

I’m a strong believer in the power of a sweet treat. Feeling stressed? Sweet treat. Finished an essay? Sweet treat. Made it to the lecture (but fell asleep half-way through)? Sweet treat.

Sometimes we just need a bit of a sugar rush to get us through the day, and this can be truer than ever during SAD season. In general, it’s important to celebrate the small wins – whether it be having a shower or washing your dishes, feel proud of yourself for getting up and doing it anyway. Treating yourself can come in a number of forms . More pricey options include taking a trip to Urban Outfitters or Zara for some well-earned retail therapy, but you don’t have to spend a fortune for a quick dopamine boost.

For those of you living on East Campus (ex-Anne Lister member here), you could get your sunlight time in while grabbing a sweet treat by visiting Greggs or Space Nisa, or alternatively, the infamous Marks and Spencer’s Gingerbread & White Chocolate cookies (trust me they’re the key to happiness). P.S. If a corner shop is more preferable for distance, Jumbo Smarties tubes are out for Christmas, and they’re worth every penny 😉

Stay connected

Whenever I’m feeling low in general – but especially during SAD season – I find the most comfort in surrounding myself with the people I care about most. Whether this means calling family members, organising a meet-up in town, or simply curling up on a sofa with your best friends, being around others can truly help uplift your mood.

Now that we’re falling into the Christmas period, there are plenty of festive movies and shows to watch. My recommendation is to gather your loved ones and watch all Nativity movies in one sitting: Hot chocolate and jumbo-size Smarties tubes included!

I’ll leave you with a classic phrase: It’s okay to not be okay. The most important thing is that you check in with yourself, listen to what your mind needs, and reach out if you need support – whether that be to loved ones or professionals.

For further guidance, visit the University of York Help and Support page, which details a number of support systems you can use when going through a hard time xx