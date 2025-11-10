Here are six key ways you can support Movember as a York student

1 hour ago

“Movember” consists of several events during the month of November to raise money and support for men’s health. This includes prostate cancer, testicular cancer and men’s mental health. But this just isn’t organised by men: Everyone can get involved and support the cause.

Whether it’s raising money, attending events, or educating yourself, there is a chance for everyone to support in some way.

1. Get growing that tash

Obviously I had to start off with the most popular sign it’s Movember time… the infamous tash. We’ve entered the season where all men currently have bald faces – scary. Some, despite their best efforts, will remain bald, while others will pop up with impressive moustaches by the end of the month. Either way, this is a fun chance to actively show your support. (I’m talking to you too girls – we know some unwanted hair is hiding above that top lip).

PS – The York Tab is on the hunt for the best tash as part of “Tash Tuesday”, so get sending us your submissions via Insta dm! The winner will be announced at the end of November.

2. Interact with societies

So many societies at the Uni of York are hosting events to raise money. Uni of York Basketball has just hosted its “10k with a basketball” event on Saturday 8th, running 10k to raise money. The Gymnastics society has also partnered with the Movember Foundation at York as well as Yates for a “Gym-go” and raffel night on 18th November.

Even college sports teams are getting involved, with the likes of Anne Lister and David Kato Men’s football completing a series of challenges with every donation milestone. These are great ways to get involved, and by that I mean watching footballers get their legs waxed because of money you’ve donated.

3. Attend events

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YORK’S BEST EVENTS🎉 (@offbeatevents_)



There are lots of fun events around campus and in the city that you can attend to show your support. The Courtyard is hosting a pub quiz on November 15th in support of Movember. So turn your usual Saturday night pres into an important cause before venturing off to the club.

To add to that, why not head to Flares the night before, where 50 per cent of profits are donated to the cause, partnered with Hes East Rugby and UoY Movember. Who knew donating could involve dancing your heart out.

There are also events in town, such as “Band night”, happening at Micklegate Social November 18th. There will be live music from student bands, as well as a DJ set and raffle. These events have been organised by Movember ambassadors for the university, so get supporting

4. Donate!

Donating is an easy, low-effort way to support this cause. At York, there is the Movember Foundation that is connected to Movember itself. It is easy to donate directly and contribute to their target goal of raising £56,000.

Other charities such as Prostate Cancer UK is another cause to donate to.

5. Run the MoRun

“MoRunning” is the largest running event series that supports Movember men’s mental health. On Sunday 16th November there is a 1.5k, 5k, 10k and half-marathon taking place at York Racecourse. Choose your distance and run for Movember. Tickets are still available for all lengths so there’s no excuse. Grab your tash (fake or real) and run with others supporting a great cause.

If running isn’t for you, still come down to cheer on other runners! There’s something about race days that are so emotional, even if I’m not running I can’t help but feel proud for everyone else. (Plus I’m quickly regretting the fact I’ve signed up for the half-marathon, so all support would be greatly appreciated, love a soon to be struggling runner x).

6. Do your research

If money is running low (because let’s be real it always is as a student) or sport isn’t your forte, educating yourself is as important. Knowing what Movember stands for, what it includes and how to support men’s physical and mental health is a simple way to show your support.

Take a few minutes to do your research, ask your male friends how they’re doing, and attend any events around campus to support those actively participating.

If you need support, whether during Movember or any time of year, you can call Movember on 0300 123 3393.