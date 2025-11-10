The Tab

Meet Josh, the student swapping pub crawls for ‘cappuccino crawls’

Josh’s coffee shop reviews remind us being social at uni can mean more than just clubbing

Thomas Jones | Guides

It’s been over a month since second year student Josh Hardern started @cappuccinocrawl, an Instagram account documenting his coffee shop visits and the friends who join him. Josh reviews cappuccinos with categories – 0r “capptegories” – like flavour, “choc or not” and (my personal favourite) “how low can you foam,” but his account is more than just a bit of fun.

We spoke to Josh about the power of a getting a coffee, the social connections it can create and finding alternatives to the intense drinking culture of uni.

Why the cappuccino?

Josh highlights the complexity of the drink. “It’s more of an experience, with the layers and the chocolate on top. Before moving to Edinburgh, I would never sit down and have a drink, it would always be an iced drink on the go. You can watch the foam on the cappuccino go down as you drink it. It’s more of a slow moment.”

I ask why he values this kind of “slow moment.” “I know a lot of people who just get a coffee and go, and I don’t get that. You’re just wasting £4 on caffeine when I’m getting an experience for the same price.”

Josh isn’t limiting himself to cappuccinos though. His account has a section for “scran” and “mugs” and continues to be a fun project for him alongside uni. “For my year abroad, I’m looking at Australia or New Zealand, so I want to try out flat whites there,” this being where the drink originated. “I would encourage anyone to make an account about something they’re passionate about.”

How do you judge a cappuccino?

“The most important category is ‘how low can you foam’.” The cappuccino should be dry enough that the foam hits bottom of the cup, which is why I’m anti-latte-art. I think it’s better to do art with the chocolate.”

I ask Josh what his credentials are for judging so meticulously, but he dismisses being an expert. “I don’t know how to make a cappuccino myself – that’s something I want to learn though. The account sort of documents my development.”

This is clear; scrolling through @cappuccinocrawl feels like an insight into Josh’s developing relationship with the cappuccino, but also with his many friends.

Is the social aspect important?

“Yes. I just love a good conversation over coffee. The cappuccino gives you something to bond over, you both get to analyse it, and watching it go down throughout a conversation makes it feel more special.”

“Going into second year and getting older, our age group wants to find ways to sit down and have conversations without drinking. Back in school, it was proximity being in the same building that made that happen. At uni, we’re all living apart, and you have to make those plans yourself.”

I ask about the social benefits of a coffee date. “It’s unique because it’s low stakes – it’s so easy to invite someone for coffee. I did it with my new Spanish friend on Friday and with my running club on Sunday. It’s such a good way of asking to get to know someone without seeming like a beg.”

Can being social at uni mean more than just drinking?

“Yes. For so much of my first year, I’d be consistently wanting to go out just to see people, which is obviously really unhealthy. In a way, @cappuccinocrawl is an excuse for me to see people without it having to be in a club.”

For a long time, Josh and I had only ever seen each other on nights out. “I’m sure you’ll agree that last year we would never have met for coffee – we just weren’t friends like that – but I guess the account made that idea more exciting.”

Even when organising this interview, Josh said, “I’ve never interacted with you sober, so I fear this is good” and he highlights the value of “insight into people’s sober life.”

“In first year, meeting new people would be inviting them to a pres or on a night out. That’s a big commitment to ask for – it entails spending the whole evening together and being hungover the next day.” Josh highlights how inserting yourself into a conversation between a new group of people at a pres isn’t easy.

“A coffee date is just so much more simple. You both know what you’re comitting too and you often end up doing other sober activities together as well.”

Josh’s Hot Takes

With all of his experience, I asked Josh for some his hot takes on coffee shops in Edinburgh:

What he deems a fair price for a cappuccino. “Around Old Town and the uni campus, anything below £4. Anything above that and I’m going to roll my eyes. Anywhere less central should be charging £3.60 or £3.70.”

His thoughts on Edinburgh coffee pricing in general. “It is what it is. It should be cheaper – it’s just a drink – but I think we’re at a point where we’re just accepting the situation.”

His opinion on chain coffee shops. “I’m anti-chains. Starbucks, for example, has ties with Israel, and I feel better supporting small businesses anyway.”

Where he has received the worst cappuccinos. “Black Medicine flopped me once. Edinburgh Coffee Lounge has given me a few before which tasted like water. I’d like to stress that no cappuccino is the same though, so just because somewhere served me a bad one once doesn’t mean I’d write them off completely.”

Although Instagram projects and cappuccinos aren’t for everyone, @cappuccinocrawl teaches everyone the value of taking things more slowly at uni.

