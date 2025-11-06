The Tab

Professor Lindsay Oades to Lead University of York’s Mumbai Campus

The University has appointed Professor Lindsay Oades as the new Provost for its eagerly anticipated Mumbai campus.

Josie Broomhead | News

The University of York has officially named Professor Lindsay Oades as the Provost for its Mumbai campus. He will be taking the reigns as the institution prepares for its 2026 launch, describing it as a “truly exciting project”.

Professor Oades, previously the deputy dean at the University of Melbourne, is a globally respected expert in wellbeing, psychology and leadership. The Australian Government cited him for his contribution to student learning. His research includes the Thriveability Theory, which advances sustainable human development by integrating education, psychology and mental health. Professor Oades has a strong track record of designing programmes that effectively align policy, culture and performance.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of York, Professor Charlie Jeffery, underlines the importance of this expertise. He notes that Professor Oades has a “deep understanding, grounded in his globally recognised work in wellbeing, for how education can be a force for good”.

Professor Oades is already familiar with the Mumbai region as he established multiple partnerships with Indian institutions during his tenure at Melbourne. These include Savitribai Phule Pune University and OP Jindal University.

The immediate focus for Professor Oades will be overseeing the successful launch of the campus in 2026. He aims to establish a high-quality student experience and achieve recruitment goals for students joining the University after its opening.

Vice-Chancellor Jeffery expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming launch of the Mumbai campus. Commenting on this, he stated that the university is “excited by his vision to create an environment that encourages curiosity, collaboration and a genuine optimism”.

The University of York Mumbai will offer both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in high demand fields, such as Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence. These programmes will distinctly contribute to India’s drive for innovation as well as boost job readiness for Indian learners.

 

Image of Professor Lindsay Oades via YouTube

