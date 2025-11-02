Bristol’s DJ epidemic: Why every uni house has a set of decks (and a dream)

The Uni-DJ pipeline in Bristol comes with many people’s degrees. But what makes Bristol the perfect breeding ground for those passionate about dancing and booze?

The uni student-DJ pipeline is slipstream in Bristol: a student moves here, goes to Lakota in freshers’, and hears a jungle set so inspirational it rewires his nervous system. By Monday, decks have been ordered off of facebook marketplace, and a student with a USB stick and a dream is born.

In Bristol DJing isn’t just a hobby

Bristol is the perfect breeding ground for this new form of self-expression for young people. What was once the indie band is now a DJ collective. Bristol is the birthplace of Jungle and Dubstep, giving us legendary names like Massive Attack and Shanti Celeste.

The city’s heritage attracts musical ambition, and this paired with its (once) affordable rave and club scene, makes it the ideal uni choice for the aspiring “life of the party”.

In Bristol, DJing isn’t just a hobby. You haven’t really had the full Bristol uni experience if you don’t leave with the ability to mix one track into another, one old flatmate who has played downstairs in The Crown, a more in-depth understanding of weekly club nights than some modules you have taken, and a slightly obnoxious knowledge of your favourite sub-genre of minimal trace bassline, alongside your degree.

It means, thanks to our collective hobbies, that the city doesn’t lack sound systems or house parties.

Why it’s such right of passage in Bristol

This culture in Bristol feeds into the ambition of young people, passionate about booze and dancing. Students have helped keep this culture alive, with a lot of grassroots venues still going, despite cost of living crisis.

Bristol is fighting to keep its distinct cultural core alive. Bristol 24/7 reports on a newly proposed “gig levy to help Bristol’s Grassroots music venues survive’’ which would see a one per cent levy being charged on every gig ticket in Bristol, bringing in an estimated £400,000 – £1 million annually to reinvest into the city’s music scene.

The right of passage makes sense for the evolution of a student in Bristol.

Benji and Aaron are two student DJ’s who make up the DJ collective ‘Scratch n Sniff’.

Benji told The Bristol Tab, “I started to DJ when I came to Bristol as most of our friend group are competent DJs. I think it’s so popular in Bristol as it’s such a large part of the culture. And some of the best DJ events happen at venues around Bristol, it’s hard to go on a night out and not go to an event with a prolific DJ”.

Aaron furthers this, saying “Everyone around me was DJing so I ended up giving it a go.”

Typically a very male dominated scene, Connie told The Bristol Tab “I think the scene in Bristol is diverse, yet close knit. Although it has progress to make with heavy male line ups. Collectives like Harmonia and Bad Bitch Dubz are championing new as well as existing women and non-binary DJs. I’ve been attending their workshops at Lakota that make me very excited about the future of Bristol’s night life”

Stereotypes aside, we are grateful for the epidemic

This creative expression keeps the hum of Bristol alive, and the grassroots scene busy. It’s hard to escape, with a DJ on every residential street, and most uni houses having at least one pair of decks. Someone’s often “just getting a couple hours in before pre-drinks to get the new mix up on soundcloud”.

It’s also a sexy form of self expression. The act of pioneering the movement of a room is hot, and who doesn’t want to be sexy?

So yes they are everywhere, we all know too many. But DJing in it’s nature it is fundamentally Bristol. Underneath the parody and stereotypes, the life the epidemic brings to Bristol, the connection and expression and belonging is what makes the city such a vibrant and happening place to live and be a student. So for that, I thank the epidemic. For keeping our dance floors busy, our hinge scrolling full of photos behind decks, and giving us the unique party ecosystem we share that keeps our city sexy.