Here’s the absolutely eyewatering amount the cast of Dancing With The Stars get paid

The new season of Dancing With The Stars kicks off tonight, but let’s be honest, we’re all nosy and want to know just how much they all get paid to be on the show! Whilst two pairings will be eliminated off the show during the first two premiere episodes, even they’ll still be making some serious money.

According to Variety, every single celebrity who goes on the gets an insane $125k just for being part of the show, with the pay covering the early rehearsals. Then for every week the celebrity manages to stay on the show they earn additional weekly bonuses that range from $10k to $50k per week.

And whilst earlier season of the show allowed for the celebrities to earn as much as $34kk to $400k for the whole season, apparently they’ve now been capped at around $295k to $360k for reaching the finale, with every finalist getting paid the same amount regardless of whether they win or not.

As for the professionals, those in their first year can earn around $1,200 to $1,600 per week. Those who have been on the show for longer can make a hefty $5k per episode, meaning that the pros can make anywhere between $50k and $100k per season.

And we can’t forget the Dancing With The Stars judges, as they’re the ones who are really getting paid through the roof, and the amount they get compared to the professional dancers will have you saying, “how much?!”

Hosts and judges can reportedly earn between $150k to $300k per episode, meaning they’ll be bringing in around $1.5 million to $2 million per season. Sign me up!

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