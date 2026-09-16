Everything Robert Irwin has been up to after winning Dancing With The Stars season 34

Robert Irwin and his pro partner Witney Carson, took home the Mirrorball Trophy last year on Dancing With The Stars season 34. He became the second Irwin sibling to win the title, after his sister Bindi won it a decade earlier. So, here’s everything that Robert Irwin has been up to since winning DWTS season 34.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Irwin (@robertirwinphotography)

Days after taking home the trophy, he confirmed that he was returning to co-host Australia’s “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!” alongside Julia Morris. He filmed the season in South Africa’s Kruger National Park before it premiered in January.

He also made his film acting debut in Disney’s Zootopia 2 by voicing a koala named Robert Furwin. A playful and fitting nod to the Aussie.

Over the summer, Robert returned to the DWTS stage as the host of the spinoff Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro. He teamed up with pro dancer Mark Ballas and his mum Shirley Ballas to crown a new pro dancer for season 35.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Irwin (@robertirwinphotography)

Besides his TV appearances, he’s stayed true to his roots and has continued his crocodile research in Northern Australia and is still running his family-run zoo. He works directly with the animals, handles crocodile demonstrations, and helps run the family’s non-profit charity, Wildlife Warriors.

When it comes to Robert’s love life, he’s reportedly dating Ashleigh Scully. She’s a wildlife photographer from New Jersey. She’s been reportedly travelling with him, including even making a few stops on the Dancing With the Stars live tour.

He joined the tour for a few stops in early 2026 alongside his partner Witney. Robert danced in shows in Sacramento, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas before wrapping up the tour in May 2026.

According to his Instagram, he’s back in Dancing With the Stars rehearsal studios, hopefully making an appearance on the season 35 premiere tonight.

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