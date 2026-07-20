Shea from 90 Day Fiancé’s ex wife Nicole shares lengthy statement after messy appearance

Nicole, Shea from 90 Day Fiancé’s ex-wife, has shared a statement about her feelings towards him after her appearance on the series, and it’s juicy.

During this season of 90 Day Fiancé, we’ve been introduced to Shea and Anabelle. The couple met during Shea’s trip to the Philippines, where they quickly connected and fell in love. She moved to Kentucky to stay with him.

Shea’s ex-wife Nicole was introduced in a recent episode of the series, and it’s made tensions between Shea and Anabelle even worse. The two are still in contact as they share a daughter together, but that doesn’t stop things from being extremely uncomfortable.

In a Facebook comment, Nicole explains to viewers how she met and fell for Shea, and their complicated relationship dynamic.

“I was 21 when I met Shea. A single mother of a one-year-old beautiful little girl. He was 34, he was kind and considerate, helped with my little girl, spent plenty of money and seemed financially stable, knew how to have fun, AND married, but supposedly divorcing and already had divorce papers drawn up,” she claimed.

“We clicked well and always had fun, but he never would divorce his wife, even after I had a baby by him. It was a trauma bond for me, for YEARS, and I bounced back and forth with him, without him…I had more children, and we didn’t actually get married until 2021 when our daughter together was 15.”

She then provided a bit more context on where they stand now after all that mess.

“Since the divorce, I didn’t look back. We remained friends because we have a kid together; he tried things beyond friendship, and I always shot him down. I want them to stay together. And happy. And I sincerely hope they do.”

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