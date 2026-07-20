Inside 90 Day Fiancé’s Marissa’s glamorous role at Kleinfeld Bridal, and surprising new job

Marissa Rubinetti has been a key part of this season of 90 Day Fiancé, but here’s an in-depth look at her luxurious career at Kleinfeld Bridal and her surprising new business venture.

Marissa Rubinetti and Edward Gomez are one of the core couples on this season of 90 Day Fiancé. A huge part of their arc and the conflict they face is their entirely different backgrounds. Edward was a 32-year-old hotel employee when he met Marissa, a 45-year-old bridal executive who has earned millions from her prolific career.

Marissa has been working in the bridal industry for almost two decades

Back in 2010, Marissa started her career in David’s Bridal, the largest bridal clothing shop chain in the US. She worked her way up there through different managerial positions before she landed her iconic job at Kleinfeld Bridal, where she even appeared on TV.

Unlike David’s Bridal, Kleinfeld only has one location, right in Manhattan, New York. The luxury bridal shop is featured on Say Yes To The Dress, where Marissa is introduced as the Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President.

Despite working in New York City, Marissa is still primarily based in Pennsylvania – she commutes to work but has mentioned having a place in New York at one point. Because of her high-up position at a luxurious big-name bridal brand, Marissa has built a net worth of around $5 million.

So it was a huge surprise for many viewers when she announced she’d be stepping away from the bridal industry for the first time in decades. On 30th June, Marissa announced she is now the owner of barre3 Blue Bell and barre3 Rosemont fitness studios. This might feel like a really random pivot, but in her announcement post, Marissa shared that this has been a lifelong dream. Good for her!

This all happened after filming for this season, so we won’t get to know how it’s affecting her relationship with Edwards until a later season.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.