People call for Big Brother houseguest Taylor to be removed for ‘ableist’ comment

A new season of Big Brother is here, and there’s already some controversy around houseguest Taylor Brown for a comment some are calling “ableist”.

It’s that time again! The most recent season of Big Brother is well underway, and there’s already a lot of controversy. One of these is around 27-year-old Taylor Brown, from Deerfield Beach, Florida. Before joining the series, Taylor worked as a counsellor at a middle school.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Brown (@iamtaylorbrown)

In one now viral conversation, Taylor can be heard talking about Ashley, who has become a subject of suspision in the Big Brother house.

“I work with children, I can’t think of one ditzy kid at my school, who don’t have an IEP, a reason to be ditzy,” she said in the clip.

An IEP is an Individual Education Plan, used in the American public school system, for children with disabilities. This legal requirement allows children with disabilities to have a tailored style of education to maximise their learning. Some people are calling this ableist, as it implies that Ashley has a disability.

Big Brother commentator and content creator @TommyItaliano_ brought this conversation to light on his TikTok, where he said this comment violates Big Brother’s tolerance rules. But the comment section is very split on whether this is worthy of her being kicked out of the Big Brother house.

@tommyitaliano_ Video of Taylor Brown making a comment on IEP on Big Brother 28 Livefeeds, taylor bb28, what did taylor say about ieps on big brother 28? taylor bb28 iep, taylor bb28 ashley, taylor bb28 saying iep, taylor bb28 comment, taylor brown big brother, Taylor big brother, Taylor big brother 28, taylor big brother iep #bigbrotherlivefeeds #bb28livefeeds #bb28 #TikTokEntNewsProgram ♬ original sound – TOMMY ITALIANO

“As someone who had an IEP in school, I don’t care,” said one person.

“And as someone who had an IEP, I do. You don’t speak for all of us!” replied another.

The incident happened a few days ago, and no comment has been made by Big Brother producers on what happened, so there probably won’t be any punishment directed at Taylor Brown, but that isn’t stopping some viewers from keeping the comment in mind. It might mean trouble for her once voting opens up!

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