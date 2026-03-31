Age of Attraction’s John reveals what his relationship with Theresa taught him

John has opened up about his relationship with Theresa on Age of Attraction. He’s shared how “grateful” he feels, as “tears and emotions used to scare him,” as told on the Nothing Personal podcast, despite having split from Theresa just six months after the show wrapped.

He said: “I sat and listened to her and hopefully helped her get through the process. Selfishly, it taught me a lot about myself. If I can sit here, let you just express yourself and I don’t need to rebuttal, I can just sit here and listen to you. In the past, I haven’t been able to.”

John explained how listening to someone’s feelings would have “freaked him out” in the past, and said: “Emotions, crying, you know, getting vulnerable. Selfishly, I’m thankful for her, thankful for this experience because it taught me a lot about myself.”

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Theresa and John split, and not amicably. John claimed he “doesn’t deserve someone who texts him saying they feel disgusting when they’re with you” and told DC Film Girl: “Unfortunately, once we got into the real world, it [age] became an issue and it broke us up.”

He said: “I don’t really feel comfortable airing this out,” before Theresa said: “That’s why we’re here.” She also said: “God, I didn’t expect to get emotional.” John and Theresa kept going back and forth, with him saying, “I’ll speak for you,” and her replying, “I never said that.”

He said, “In Vancouver, it wasn’t an issue. I told everybody it’s not going to be an issue unless she makes it an issue. It’s just surreal seeing this play out knowing where we’re at now, it’s interesting.” John also revealed on Instagram how the experiment was “overwhelming”.

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