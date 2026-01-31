Here’s how to make the most of Roman Raid

4 hours ago

One of York’s best student bar crawls is back to brighten up February! If you’re debating getting a ticket this year, I’ve compiled a guide containing everything to expect and how to make the most of it.

Here’s how to get your money’s worth and make Roman Raid your best night out of 2026!

Pick the best route for you

Roman Raid boasts six different routes, and I guarantee there will be one to suit you. If you’re really into clubbing, I’d suggest Aife or Gladiator, because you’ve got both Revs and Salvos on your route. If a cocktail bar is your thing, Boudica is a great shout because you’ve got both Impossible and Dusk.

New for 2026 is a more relaxed Pax route, which sounds amazing if you’re concerned about the crowds or overwhelmed by the fast pace of the event. This route has fewer locations with limited numbers, so if you’re wanting to be part of the fun, but a chiller, more low-key vibe is your thing, I’d recommend this.

Once you’ve bought your ticket, you have time to gather your group and decide which group will suit everyone, so don’t panic!

Collect your T-shirt early

If you’re like me and you already have your heart set on the perfect route, make sure to get down to the T-shirt collection early to secure your route. It’s likely that some will be more popular than others, so I’d definitely recommend being early.

If the more relaxed Pax route is for you, earliness is especially important because there are limited spaces available for this route.

Styling your T-shirt

In classic Roman Raid style, once again your t-shirt is your ticket. Styling the t-shirt in a way that fits your energy is crucial to a great night! Last year, I snipped around the collar to make it wider and give it a more off-the-shoulder look.

I also saw people have it half-tucked into a cute pair of jeans, and some wore the t-shirt over dresses to give it some volume. Play around and experiment with it!

Make the most of the student drinks deals

If you’re concerned about going beyond your budget on the night, let me reassure you. Every venue involved in Roman Raid will be offering exclusive student drinks deals, and I remember from last year, many of these were very generous!

This will give you the opportunity to try new drinks you wouldn’t normally pick. Get ready for cocktails, shots and many blue sh*ts!

Dress up as your route!

Last year, I had so much fun dressing up as the route I picked. The routes are named after iconic figures and deities from the Roman Empire, which means you can incorporate your chosen icon in your outfit.

Experiment with makeup inspired by Venus, or pair your T-shirt with a flowy white skirt to pay homage to Aife! Have fun with it.

Try out every venue on the route

Roman Raid is a great opportunity to try out venues you might not have tried before, so I’d highly recommend going on the most exciting night of the year!

My advice is to try out every venue on your route. You might not enjoy all of them, but giving them a try and staying just to get a feel for the place is the best way to make the most of Roman Raid.