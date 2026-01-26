3 hours ago

We are excited to announce the official rebranding of “Gravy memes for northern teens” to “The Holy Church of The Traitors”.

The Facebook page has evolved past its original use and, after building an engaged community of fans of The Traitors TV show, Gravy memes for northern teens has now officially become The Holy Church of The Traitors, which is part of The Tab Group. The Tab is a hugely influential media brand for students and young people that also covers global pop culture and entertainment.

Gravy memes for northern teens started life on Facebook as a comedic meme page for young people. Gravy memes for northern teens shares its DNA and target audience with The Holy Church of The Traitors fan page, which also supplies memes and comedic pop culture references. The rebrand means Gravy memes for northern teens can connect and grow a new community and publish top-quality content.

Under The Holy Church of The Traitors name, the Gravy memes for northern teens page will bring fans of the ever-popular TV show The Traitors to a community, with plenty of memes and show updates.

Grace Vielma, Editor-in-Chief of The Tab, said: “This is an amazing opportunity to expand our network of dedicated fan base Facebook pages. Much like The Holy Church of Love Island and The Holy Church of MAFS, The Holy Church of The Traitors gives fans of one of the most popular shows on television right now the opportunity to be part of a community. In rebranding Gravy memes for northern teens we will be able to deliver even funnier memes and The Traitors entertainment news that the re-invigorated community is already enjoying.”

Featured imagery via the BBC

