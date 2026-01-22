Family fundraises to bring home body of 21-year-old Lincolnshire man found dead in Thailand

Joshua Kershaw’s family is appealing for money after he was found in his hotel room

3 hours ago

A 21-year-old from Grimsby, Lincolnshire has been found dead in Thailand after missing his flight home.

Joshua Kershaw flew to Bangkok for a week’s holiday on January 12th and subsequently stopped replying to his mother’s phone calls.

His family is now raising money to bring his body home from Asia through a GofundMe page.

Joshua told his family he planned to travel to the southern city of Pattaya, having previously visited the city a month before on another holiday at the start of December.

Joshua was due to fly home to the UK on January 19th at 8.30pm, landing at London Heathrow on January 20th at 6.25am. Police officials confirmed he did not board his flight.

His mother, Jenny, contacted police on January 17th and the case was put on high alert by police on January 20th,.

On Tuesday night, Joshua’s family revealed how he never made it out of Bangkok. His body was found on January 4th by staff in the bed of his hotel room, with a bandage around his arm. The British Embassy believed him to be missing in Pattaya, so the discovery of his body was not shared for a number of days.

The family say his cause of death is currently unknown.

Joshua’s aunt Jade Kershaw, 31, has said that Joshua’s body cannot be returned home until an investigation and post-mortem have been completed.

Jade said: “He was always happy and there were never any bad moments with him. He leaves behind his four little sisters, who all love him so much.

“He just loved to travel. He would go on holiday, come back and work for a couple months, and then head back out.

“On the day he arrived, he called home and he was doing fine, talking to Jenny about the journey.

“He then told her he was going to get some food, and then we hadn’t heard from him since.”

Jade explained that the family set up a GoFundMe and were planning to travel to Thailand to look for Joshua after his mother became worried when he didn’t answer the phone.

In a post on social media Jenny said: “As much as my heart is breaking right now, we have located Josh, but unfortunately he was not found alive.

“We are now trying to get his body back to the UK.”

Joshua’s girlfriend shared a touching post to TikTok. She wrote: “I am truly heartbroken.

“Josh has been found and unfortunately it was not the outcome we was all hoping for.

She added that it is going to cost £20,000 to fly Joshua’s body back to the UK from Thailand. She asked for any donations to be made to Josh’s GoFundMe to help the family pay for the costs.

“It is going to cost £20,000 to fly over Josh’s body from Thailand to the UK so can I please please if you can, ask for any donations to be made into Josh’s go fund me ,for help to get his body back. All donations are muchly appreciated. I have restricted my comments as I am receiving the most disgusting hurtful comments and will be taking a little break until I am ready. Thank you for all the kind messages it does not go [amis].”

Joshua’s mum says the family have been in contact with the international funeral directors to help bring his body home.

Jade updated the GoFundMe page with a heartfelt statement: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share this update.

“Our beloved nephew, Joshua, who had been missing in Thailand, has sadly been found deceased in his hotel. This is not the outcome we were praying for, and our family is completely devastated by this loss.

“We want to thank every single person who shared our page, donated, sent messages, and kept us in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time. Your kindness and support have meant more to us than we can ever express.

“All funds raised will now go towards bringing Joshua home and covering funeral arrangements so he can be laid to rest at home, surrounded by his family and loved ones.

“Please continue to keep our family in your thoughts as we grieve and try to come to terms with this heartbreaking news. Thank you again for standing with us during this unimaginable time.”

If you feel affected by this story, please speak to someone or contact Samaritans on 116 123 at any time.

You can contact Anxiety UK on 03444 775 774, Mind on 0300 123 3393, and Calm (Campaign against living miserably, for men aged 15 to 35) on 0800 58 58 58.