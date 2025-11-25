Erm, a York student turned up to a house viewing and it turned out to be an old school?

Seriously, what is happening with student housing this year

6 hours ago

A University of York student has left TikTok collectively confused after sharing a house viewing that feels less family home and more Year Six parents’ evening.

Lexie, a first year law student, posted the video showing her walking into what she expected to be a standard student house, only to realise she was actually touring a decommissioned school. Yes, really.

The TikTok is captioned “pretending to be obsessed x” alongside the text “UNI HOUSE HORROR pulls up for a viewing for it to be in an old school.” And honestly, it’s justified.

Viewers were treated to the sight of long corridors, dated notice boards, bars across the windows and a general vibe that suggests someone should be doing lunch duty. The kitchen alone looks like it was built to feed an entire cohort of primary school children, featuring six ovens and 24 hobs. There’s also a serving hatch straight into what appears to be a former dining hall.

Unsurprisingly, TikTok users had strong feelings about the place.

One person wrote: “Girl I viewed this house nearly three years ago we RAN after seeing it the woman showing us round terrified us.”

Another admitted: “The only drawback I can truly see is how hard it would be to heat the whole place.”

One user saw potential, but Lexie responded bluntly: “Be so fr it’s awful x.”

A past tenant even entered the chat, saying: “I lived here for two years! First year was a bit rubbish due to the other people who moved in but the second year was the best year of uni I had!!”

The comments section also descended into a full confessional of cursed student accommodation. One person claimed they had once lived in a converted care home, while another said: “My mum’s uni accommodation was a still functioning psychiatric hospital. They lived alongside the low risk patients.” Which, frankly, makes the school house situation look tame.

As for the price? Lexie confirmed the rent is £195 per person per week, which triggered an entirely new level of disbelief in the comments around York’s student housing.

Featured images via @lexietowers_ on TikTok