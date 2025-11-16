Sweet Treat Anyone? M&S Cabot Circus Opens Its Doors

Grab your Sparks card and head down to Cabot Circus to peruse the aisles of the new 17,000sq ft store

4 hours ago

Big news for Bristol this week: M&S opened a new store in Cabot Circus on Thursday. Hundreds of Bristolians queued at the doors of the new flagship store on Thursday morning, and they were not disappointed.

Sitting in the heart of Cabot Circus, the new store boasts three floors. The new M&S occupies the space that was previously House of Fraser until it closed down in August last year.

It features one of the largest beauty sections in the UK, alongside home and fashion, and a 200-seater café. Most importantly (for those of us who crave those M&S cookies), you’ll also find a 17000 square foot food hall.

A year in the making, there is a little something for everyone, with the shop opening its doors just in time to beat those winter blues with a bag of Percy Pigs. Other festive favourites will also be on offer, including a range of seasonal drinks in the Café. Their maple spiced latte is the perfect accompaniment to those long days of ‘locking in’.

Situated a mere 20-minute walk from Senate House, you can easily get your steps in after a study sesh and reward yourself with a cheeky pastry (or two).

Better yet, if you find yourself feeling peckish during a long day of lectures, UNiDAYS are currently offering a 25% discount on ‘food on the move’, so you can factor your favourite M&S sandwich into your weekly budget!

The new store is also perfectly placed for any last-minute secret Santa shopping, and will have a sizeable menswear section for those planning on buying their dad some nice socks for the holidays (which you can also grab at a 15% discount using StudentBeans!).