Dread, stress and money: The ultimate guide to second-year housing in York

It’s that dreaded time of year already. You know time is moving a little too quickly when the question “What course do you do?” becomes “Who are you living with next year?”. For first years especially, it’s a daunting process. Not to scare you, but you are up against every single other student trying to find a home for next year. Whether it’s a bargain can’t even be a consideration, you need to be grateful to have a place at all.

One moment you were moving into your nice snazzy room, meeting your flatmates and happy to have settled in (hopefully), the next you are faced with possibly the most stressful decision to make that will determine how your second year goes.

Flatmates

First thing on your to-do list should be to think carefully about who you want to live with. Whilst people you’ve just met may seem great, remember that you don’t know them that well. If you’re considering moving in with people you’ve met at uni, have a chat about things like living habits, expectations of the house and budget. Communication is key in these situations and compromising will be necessary.

Don’t be afraid to make things a little awkward, as the future you will regret not speaking up to prevent living with that flatmate you secretly hate.

Student halls… again

There is nothing wrong with applying for on-campus accommodation again. It is not guaranteed as first-years gain priority, but worth the try if you’re stuck for choice. Applications usually close around January, so don’t just rely on this as if you don’t get it, time is running out for another option.

There are also private student halls which aren’t owned by the uni, such as Student Castle, Vita Student and Student Roost halls. Be prepared for the not so cheap price tag on some of these, and know that you will gain the reputation of a rich student. But they’re a great choice providing you with modern shared kitchens, bathrooms, common rooms, laundry rooms, gyms and even your own studio if you want to be extra fancy.

Private student houses

Living in a private rented house is the most common choice for students. Some are bills included while others require you to find your own billing company – scary business. Usually students live with a group of friends they have gathered together. But not to worry if you don’t have a solid group, keep an eye out on Facebook and Snapchat advertisements, as students will soon be posting a spare room in their house once people drop out/ change their mind. And trust me, they always do.

You will find houses with two bedrooms all the way to nine plus. Keep an eye out for how many bathrooms there are and whether some rooms have an en-suite. Choosing who to get which room is always best through a random name generator. Any other way will cause arguments that have the potential to ruin entire friendships (I’ve seen it for myself).

Viewing properties

Having the chance to view your property before deciding is actually quite rare in York. The housing market is so competitive, with probably more students than there are rooms, so landlords and student letting agencies can take advantage of this and not provide viewings. If you do have the chance to view, do it asap and make your decision on the day.

Little tip from me, if you haven’t had the chance to view the property, why not politely visit and ask the current students could you take a look around. They have every right to decline though, but it’s worth a shot to ensure your next home is of a decent standard.

Links to look out for

This depends on which style of accommodation you wish to stay in, but for those open to anything, here are some of the key links and websites to keep an eye on. In terms of student letting agencies, Adam Bennett, Sinclair and IG Property are the main three for those in a group looking to rent out a house. They each have their own release dates for houses, so keep an eye out on their websites. Often, they have multiple release dates even into the new year, but the longer you wait, the fewer houses left.

There are also more generalised websites, as long as you filter them correctly to make it clear you are a student. These include but aren’t limited to: Rightmove, York student Accommodation, OnTheMarket, UniHomes and Accommodation for Students.

Final advice: Don’t panic

Don’t stress if you can’t find accommodation before Christmas. Although it is definitely safer to secure it early, I had a search in July and August and there were more properties and rooms added, so you have a chance later in the year as well. If you are determined to find a place to live, chances are you will.