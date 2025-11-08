The Tab

York professor wins prestigious medal for groundbreaking work in quantum technology

His research is shaping the future of secure quantum communication and next-gen networks

Shannon Downing | News

A University of York professor has been recognised internationally for his pioneering research in quantum technology. Professor Stefano Pirandola, who teaches in York’s Department of Computer Science, has been awarded the IET Achievement Medal in Quantum Technology by the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET). The award celebrates researchers who’ve made an exceptional contribution to science, engineering and technology through research, leadership or enterprise.

Professor Pirandola received the medal for his ground breaking work on communication rates for quantum key distribution, teleportation, and entanglement distribution – complex processes that form the basis of quantum communication and security.

Image via YouTube

His research has defined the theoretical limits of quantum communications, shaping how scientists design secure communication networks for the future. “I’m deeply honoured to receive the IET Achievement Medal in Quantum Technology,” he said. “It’s a privilege to be recognised for my contributions to quantum communications. This reflects the collective effort of my collaborators and colleagues who share the vision of building next-generation quantum networks.”

Professor Iain Bate, Head of the Department of Computer Science, praised Pirandola’s achievements, describing his research as “setting the new standards and pushing the limits of what’s possible.”

Dawn Ohlson, President of the IET, said “We’re proud to celebrate these outstanding individuals and their impact with our Achievement Awards. Each has demonstrated excellence in their field and made significant contributions as trailblazers to the sector.”

Professor Pirandola’s work continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in quantum computing and secure communication, contributing to York’s innovations in cutting-edge technology.

 

Featured image via Google Maps

Shannon Downing | News
