Edinburgh mum graduates at 53 years old after putting degree on hold for decades

‘To each and every individual who wonders whether to pursue their dream – I beg you, go for it. You won’t regret it!’

Hugo Donnelly | News

53-year-old Edinburgh mum, Jilliane McAdam, finally graduated with a degree in Midwifery from Edinburgh Napier University, Edinburgh Live reports.

Jilliane started her degree in 1993, before putting her studies on hold to look after her children.

When Jilliane’s eldest daughter, Kerry-Lynne, successfully became a midwife, Jilliane was inspired to complete her own studies, decades after she had started them.

Despite a health scare, Jilliane was able to fulfil her lifelong dream of being a midwife, and now works in the maternity ward at St John’s Hospital in Livingstone.

Jilliane said: “Over the years I accepted that although midwifery was my dream, it was a missed opportunity, and I focused on raising my daughters.

“However, throughout Kerry-Lyne’s course, she encouraged me to apply to university.

“Despite thinking I was too old, I decided to volunteer in the maternity unit at my local hospital, work part-time on the staff bank and study Highers in English and human biology at evening class, alongside my full-time work.

“Applying to Edinburgh Napier University the following year, I was delighted and honoured to receive an offer from them. It was daunting giving up a permanent job to become a student at the age of 50, but I embraced university life.

“I never doubted for a moment how fortunate I was to get the chance and support the admirable women I was fortunate to care for throughout their maternity journey.”

Before she was due to go on placement, Jilliane was diagnosed with a rare neurological condition that left her hospitalised for a fortnight and she needed to take time off to recuperate.

However, with her family’s support, Jilliane was able to overcome her health challenges and graduate. She said: “Having been told by a consultant that I was unlikely to return to study the midwifery programme that year, I refused to accept it.

“I was extremely fortunate to be assigned a neurological consultant who specialised in my condition, and diligently oversaw my treatment plan.

“With the phenomenal support of my family, university lecturers, occupational health and placement midwives, I returned to the programme a month later.

“Without a doubt, it was a struggle – physically and psychologically – but I was determined to live my dream of becoming a midwife!

“I can’t thank my family enough for the immense support they have given. Also, the midwifery lecturers who encouraged me along the way, even adapting lectures to my condition, I am forever grateful!

“To each and every individual who wonders whether to pursue their dream – I beg you, go for it. You won’t regret it!”

