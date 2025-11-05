Why isn’t The Celebrity Traitors on tonight? Here’s when you can actually watch it

2 hours ago

Over the last four weeks, The Celebrity Traitors has had us completely hooked every Wednesday and Thursday on BBC One. It’s been a rollercoaster of deception, featuring everyone from Sir Stephen Fry to Tom Daley, Charlotte Church and Kate Garraway. But just as we were gearing up for the final showdown, bad news: The finale isn’t actually on tonight. Yep – you’ll have to wait a little longer to find out who wins the charity cash prize.

The tense final will see the remaining five – Alan Carr, Cat Burns, Joe Marler, Nick Mohammed and David Olusoga – face the roundtable one last time. We’ve got our snacks ready, but we’re gonna have to keep them fresh for another day.

So, why isn’t The Celebrity Traitors on tonight?

The finale was originally due to air on Halloween, Friday 31st October. However, BBC scheduling changes have shuffled things around, and the episode will now air on Thursday 6th November from 9pm to 10.10pm on BBC One.

The BBC hasn’t officially explained why, but given that Wednesday 5th November is Bonfire Night, it makes sense that the broadcaster expects most of us to be out watching fireworks rather than glued to the telly. Sigh.

If you do flick over to BBC One tonight at 9pm hoping for The Traitors, you’ll actually find the new series of Shetland instead. Not quite the same level of dramatic roundtable tension, sadly.

A little extra Traitors treat

When the finale does air, we’re getting a bit more than usual. The final installment is slightly longer than usual, running for 70 minutes instead of 60. And if that’s not enough to fill your Traitors-shaped void, you can head straight over to BBC Two afterwards for The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked.

Featured image credit: BBC