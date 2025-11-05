The Tab

Why isn’t The Celebrity Traitors on tonight? Here’s when you can actually watch it

I don’t want to wait

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Over the last four weeks, The Celebrity Traitors has had us completely hooked every Wednesday and Thursday on BBC One. It’s been a rollercoaster of deception, featuring everyone from Sir Stephen Fry to Tom Daley, Charlotte Church and Kate Garraway. But just as we were gearing up for the final showdown, bad news: The finale isn’t actually on tonight. Yep – you’ll have to wait a little longer to find out who wins the charity cash prize.

Credit: BBC

The tense final will see the remaining five – Alan Carr, Cat Burns, Joe Marler, Nick Mohammed and David Olusoga – face the roundtable one last time. We’ve got our snacks ready, but we’re gonna have to keep them fresh for another day.

So, why isn’t The Celebrity Traitors on tonight?

The finale was originally due to air on Halloween, Friday 31st October. However, BBC scheduling changes have shuffled things around, and the episode will now air on Thursday 6th November from 9pm to 10.10pm on BBC One.

The BBC hasn’t officially explained why, but given that Wednesday 5th November is Bonfire Night, it makes sense that the broadcaster expects most of us to be out watching fireworks rather than glued to the telly. Sigh.

If you do flick over to BBC One tonight at 9pm hoping for The Traitors, you’ll actually find the new series of Shetland instead. Not quite the same level of dramatic roundtable tension, sadly.

A little extra Traitors treat

Most Read

This maddening Selling Sunset editing error proves how staged the ‘firing’ of Nicole was

Ok, here’s exactly what MAFS’ Keye actually does for work after ‘six figure salary’ comments

The wild transformation Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi has had since fillers and cosmetic work

When the finale does air, we’re getting a bit more than usual. The final installment is slightly longer than usual, running for 70 minutes instead of 60. And if that’s not enough to fill your Traitors-shaped void, you can head straight over to BBC Two afterwards for The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: BBC

More on: Reality TV The Traitors TV
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Traitors Charlotte Conor Maynard Jonny

The Traitors’ Jonny speaks after getting accused in Conor Maynard and Charlotte baby drama

Five actually compelling theories about how the Celebrity Traitors finale will play out

Celebrity Traitors’ Alan Carr calls fellow contestants ‘thick’ for this jarring reason

Latest

He’s just not that into you: A Bristol student’s guide to dating

Millie Balding

He’s not obsessed with you, he’s just from Bristol

People think they’ve figured out who dies in Stranger Things season five — and it’s not Steve

Suchismita Ghosh

Great, emotional damage for Christmas

Man banned from Lancaster City Centre for anti-social behaviour

Isabella Laithwaite

A man has been banned from Lancaster City Centre on account of reports of theft and anti-social behaviour

emma hernan and boyfriend blake davis selling sunset socials

Blake Davis’s socials say A LOT about his romance with Emma Hernan beyond Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

His Insta is basically a shrine to the Selling Sunset star

Pro-Palestinian students at KCL hold protest demanding suspended student be reinstated

Romilly Goddard

Usama Ghanem took part in the demonstration at the Strand Squad

Zohran Mamdani wife

Meet Rama Duwaji, Zohran Mamdani’s vibey wife and the First Lady of New York City

Harrison Brocklehurst

They met on Hinge… iconic

Wait, what the hell is the viral potato bed trend, and does it actually help your sleep?!

Hebe Hancock

I’m trying it tonight

Mary Selling Sunset transformation

Mary’s wild transformation over the years, and what work Selling Sunset agent has had done

Hayley Soen

I can’t get over how much she’s changed

MAFS UK Rebecca work earns

MAFS UK’s Rebecca showed off her stunning home, and now we finally know how she can afford it

Suchismita Ghosh

I’m obsessed with her house now

Exeter student ordered to pay £5,000 fine to victim after violent attack on night out

Lauren Adams

Teddy Hall attacked a fellow student after being kicked out of Timepiece nightclub

He’s just not that into you: A Bristol student’s guide to dating

Millie Balding

He’s not obsessed with you, he’s just from Bristol

People think they’ve figured out who dies in Stranger Things season five — and it’s not Steve

Suchismita Ghosh

Great, emotional damage for Christmas

Man banned from Lancaster City Centre for anti-social behaviour

Isabella Laithwaite

A man has been banned from Lancaster City Centre on account of reports of theft and anti-social behaviour

emma hernan and boyfriend blake davis selling sunset socials

Blake Davis’s socials say A LOT about his romance with Emma Hernan beyond Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

His Insta is basically a shrine to the Selling Sunset star

Pro-Palestinian students at KCL hold protest demanding suspended student be reinstated

Romilly Goddard

Usama Ghanem took part in the demonstration at the Strand Squad

Zohran Mamdani wife

Meet Rama Duwaji, Zohran Mamdani’s vibey wife and the First Lady of New York City

Harrison Brocklehurst

They met on Hinge… iconic

Wait, what the hell is the viral potato bed trend, and does it actually help your sleep?!

Hebe Hancock

I’m trying it tonight

Mary Selling Sunset transformation

Mary’s wild transformation over the years, and what work Selling Sunset agent has had done

Hayley Soen

I can’t get over how much she’s changed

MAFS UK Rebecca work earns

MAFS UK’s Rebecca showed off her stunning home, and now we finally know how she can afford it

Suchismita Ghosh

I’m obsessed with her house now

Exeter student ordered to pay £5,000 fine to victim after violent attack on night out

Lauren Adams

Teddy Hall attacked a fellow student after being kicked out of Timepiece nightclub