Swansea University nursing students face prospect of no jobs to apply for after qualifying

‘I’m heartbroken that the system has left us with nowhere to go’

Hannah Aitken | News

Swansea University nursing students may be facing the prospect of having no jobs to apply for after graduating.

Nursing students in their last year of studies at the university have written an open letter to the Swansea Bay University Health Board (SBUHB), urging action to be taken against the possibility of unemployment.

They expressed how they feel “left behind” and “defeated” at the prospect of finishing their studies in late March 2026 and facing joblessness, ITV reports.

The health board says it’s been left with “limited or no vacancies” after a successful recruitment drive in the past couple of years and is in discussion with Healthcare Education and Improvement Wales (HEIW) and other boards to explore solutions.

A letter from the chief executive of SBUHB confirms that any jobs available will only be advertised internally within the board until March 2026.

This has left many Swansea students saying they feel “anxious” and “depressed” about the uncertain future ahead.

The NHS Wales website also indicates that there is a limited number of adult nursing vacancies available externally across Wales.

The Royal College of Nursing has asked for an “immediate review of workforce planning and job availability” among the Swansea Bay health board. The union further clarifies that 65 adult nursing students who eventually qualify from the university in March will be affected by the limited jobs available within the local board.

A nursing student who is among those facing potential unemployment said the uncertainty has caused “considerable stress and anxiety within my cohort, leaving us feeling undervalued and under appreciated”.

The student added that the stress has led to the difficult decision to postpone their studies for six months: “The overwhelming anxiety of potentially not securing a job after such a hard but rewarding journey has made this step necessary”.

A mature student said: “I’ve sacrificed so much, missed my children’s milestones, and now carry student debt and financial distress. I’m heartbroken that the system has left us with nowhere to go.”

Responding to the letter from students, a spokesperson for Swansea Bay University Health Board said they “completely understand the concerns and worries of these student nurses and are urgently exploring all possible options.”

“There is no nursing recruitment freeze in Swansea Bay. However, the challenge for us as a Health Board is that we have successfully recruited and retained staff over the last couple of years and we find ourselves now with limited or no vacancies.

“While we have been able to make available 39 vacancies in our mental health and learning disability services, we have not yet been able to do so in the field of adult nursing.

“We’re in discussion with colleagues from Healthcare Education and Improvement Wales (HEIW), as well as other health boards, to explore what else can be done to find a solution to this problem.

“We really appreciate the hard work and care the student nurses have provided on our wards during their time as students and can give assurances that we will do all we can to find ways forward for them.”

Helen Whyley, executive director of RCN Wales, said: “These students have studied locally, contributed to patient care, and were assured that their skills would be in demand. The lack of posts feels like a slap in the face and risks damaging morale at a critical point in their careers as well as destabilising future recruitment into nursing.

“We are working closely with Swansea University and seeking urgent clarification from Health Education and Improvement Wales (HEIW), SBUHB, and Welsh Government for our affected student members and to find workable solutions.

“It is becoming increasingly clear that this situation is being driven by financial constraints, including the freezing of vacant posts within the health board. This is deeply concerning and requires immediate, coordinated action between the health board and the government to find sustainable resolution.

“RCN Wales is committed to supporting students by raising concerns and seeking interim solutions, this alone is not enough. The glaring contradiction between the urgent calls to address nursing shortages and the lack of meaningful opportunities for newly qualified nurses demands immediate action.

“If we are serious about safeguarding the future of our healthcare system, this disconnect must be resolved — not eventually, but now!”

The Welsh Government said: “We are committed to the NHS workforce of the future, for the whole of Wales. The streamlining window for this cohort of nursing graduates opened on 20th October and does not close until 24th November, during this time graduates will be matched into jobs across Wales.”

Featured image via Canva and Instagram @swanseanursingsoc

He’s just not that into you: A Bristol student’s guide to dating

Millie Balding

He’s not obsessed with you, he’s just from Bristol

People think they’ve figured out who dies in Stranger Things season five — and it’s not Steve

Suchismita Ghosh

Great, emotional damage for Christmas

Man banned from Lancaster City Centre for anti-social behaviour

Isabella Laithwaite

A man has been banned from Lancaster City Centre on account of reports of theft and anti-social behaviour

emma hernan and boyfriend blake davis selling sunset socials

Blake Davis’s socials say A LOT about his romance with Emma Hernan beyond Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

His Insta is basically a shrine to the Selling Sunset star

Pro-Palestinian students at KCL hold protest demanding suspended student be reinstated

Romilly Goddard

Usama Ghanem took part in the demonstration at the Strand Squad

Zohran Mamdani wife

Meet Rama Duwaji, Zohran Mamdani’s vibey wife and the First Lady of New York City

Harrison Brocklehurst

They met on Hinge… iconic

Wait, what the hell is the viral potato bed trend, and does it actually help your sleep?!

Hebe Hancock

I’m trying it tonight

Mary Selling Sunset transformation

Mary’s wild transformation over the years, and what work Selling Sunset agent has had done

Hayley Soen

I can’t get over how much she’s changed

MAFS UK Rebecca work earns

MAFS UK’s Rebecca showed off her stunning home, and now we finally know how she can afford it

Suchismita Ghosh

I’m obsessed with her house now

Exeter student ordered to pay £5,000 fine to victim after violent attack on night out

Lauren Adams

Teddy Hall attacked a fellow student after being kicked out of Timepiece nightclub

