Exeter student ordered to pay £5,000 fine to victim after violent attack on night out

Teddy Hall attacked a fellow student after being kicked out of Timepiece nightclub

Lauren Adams | News

A University of Exeter student has been ordered to pay a £5,000 fine to a victim he violently attacked on a night out.

Teddy Hall, 21, headbutted another student after being kicked out of Timepiece nightclub in January 2023.

Then 19, Hall attacked the victim, who was not posing a threat, because he was angry at being asked to leave. He was fleeing the scene on CCTV after hitting the man, Devon Live reports.

Jane England, the judge advocate, said two groups had been in an argument, which is what led to Hall and others being removed from the club.

CCTV footage then showed Hall headbutting his victim with “significant force”. The impact caused the man to strike his head on a wall and fall to the floor.

As a result, he suffered from a fractured eye socket and nose, which made him incapable of eating normally. Hall went on to complete his degree; however, the victim’s dreams of studying medicine were negatively impacted.

The court heard how the evidence showed the victim wasn’t posing any threat to Hall at the time of the attack. The victim was talking to another person, his hands resting by his sides, when Hall headbutted him.

Hall insisted he acted in self-defence but was found guilty of causing GBH at Exeter Crown Court. He avoided a prison sentence, but was ordered to pay £5,000 to the victim and complete unpaid work.

The judge said: “Your actions and your actions alone smashed his face in to such an extent that he had to have surgery.”

Six character references were provided for Hall detailing his time as president of the university’s football society, his charity work, and his current employment.

In his own statement, the victim spoke of the physical pain and depression he suffered as a result of the attack.

Hall was given a 12-month community order, 200 hours of unpaid work, and rehabilitation sessions with probation.

