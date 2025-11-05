The Tab

‘Positive and kind’ Exeter University student found dead by housemates

Di Al, known as Andy, was ‘always caring for other people’

Nicola Jennison | News

A “positive and kind” Exeter University student was found dead by housemates at his student accommodation, Portland House.

An inquest heard that 20-year-old Di Al, known as Andy, was found deceased in his room on 1st March 2025.

Assistant Coroner Ian Arrow told the court that two of Andy’s friends, who were fellow students, grew concerned after not hearing from him for 16 hours, Devon Live reports.

The two friends entered his room with a security guard and found him deceased on the bed. CPR was carried out until paramedics arrived, but Andy was pronounced dead at 11:30pm. His death was ruled to be drug-related.

Held at County Hall in Exeter, the inquest heard that Andy was born in Beijing and lived with family in Hong Kong before coming to the UK as a teenager, where he attended Taunton School.

Andy had been living in Exeter since 2023 when he started a psychology degree.

University records showed Andy was a committed student with good attendance and strong marks in his psychology course.

He was said to participate well in class and had no recorded concerns. While the university said he had occasionally taken recreational drugs, it confirmed this behaviour was not uncommon among young students.

His cousin, Terry Liu, said he had been generally fit and healthy, regularly attended the gym, and played rugby. He added that Andy had shown no signs of mental health difficulties.

Terry said: “He was a positive and kind person, always helping people out.

“He likes sports and playing video games. He was always caring for other people.”

A post-mortem revealed a fatal combination of two non-prescription drugs, with the cause of death being mixed drug toxicity.

The 20-year-old had reportedly been treated in hospital in the past for an accidental overdose of ketamine.

Most Read

This maddening Selling Sunset editing error proves how staged the ‘firing’ of Nicole was

Ok, here’s exactly what MAFS’ Keye actually does for work after ‘six figure salary’ comments

The wild transformation Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi has had since fillers and cosmetic work

Assistant coroner Ian said: “Sadly, it appears on the balance of probabilities that Andy has consumed two drugs which were not prescribed.

“These drugs have brought about the depression of his respiratory system and death.”

If you have been affected by any of the topics raised in this article, Exeter students can find access to wellbeing services here

You can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123. 

You can contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258. 

Featured image via Google Maps

Nicola Jennison | News

Read Next

Heavy police presence separates hundreds of rival protestors gathered in Exeter

Former Exeter College chef named as national finalist in Multicultural Apprentice Awards

Exeter nightclub Timepiece faces shock licence review after suspected spiking incident

Latest

People think they’ve figured out who dies in Stranger Things season five — and it’s not Steve

Suchismita Ghosh

Great, emotional damage for Christmas

Man banned from Lancaster City Centre for anti-social behaviour

Isabella Laithwaite

A man has been banned from Lancaster City Centre on account of reports of theft and anti-social behaviour

emma hernan and boyfriend blake davis selling sunset socials

Blake Davis’s socials say A LOT about his romance with Emma Hernan beyond Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

His Insta is basically a shrine to the Selling Sunset star

Pro-Palestinian students at KCL hold protest demanding suspended student be reinstated

Romilly Goddard

Usama Ghanem took part in the demonstration at the Strand Squad

Zohran Mamdani wife

Meet Rama Duwaji, Zohran Mamdani’s vibey wife and the First Lady of New York City

Harrison Brocklehurst

They met on Hinge… iconic

Wait, what the hell is the viral potato bed trend, and does it actually help your sleep?!

Hebe Hancock

I’m trying it tonight

Mary Selling Sunset transformation

Mary’s wild transformation over the years, and what work Selling Sunset agent has had done

Hayley Soen

I can’t get over how much she’s changed

MAFS UK Rebecca work earns

MAFS UK’s Rebecca showed off her stunning home, and now we finally know how she can afford it

Suchismita Ghosh

I’m obsessed with her house now

Exeter student ordered to pay £5,000 fine to victim after violent attack on night out

Lauren Adams

Teddy Hall attacked a fellow student after being kicked out of Timepiece nightclub

Ariana Grande Wicked plane

A guy who was on the plane with Ariana Grande backs her up after Wicked press tour disaster

Harrison Brocklehurst

Ariana couldn’t get to Brazil and said fans had ‘wished danger’ on her because of it

People think they’ve figured out who dies in Stranger Things season five — and it’s not Steve

Suchismita Ghosh

Great, emotional damage for Christmas

Man banned from Lancaster City Centre for anti-social behaviour

Isabella Laithwaite

A man has been banned from Lancaster City Centre on account of reports of theft and anti-social behaviour

emma hernan and boyfriend blake davis selling sunset socials

Blake Davis’s socials say A LOT about his romance with Emma Hernan beyond Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

His Insta is basically a shrine to the Selling Sunset star

Pro-Palestinian students at KCL hold protest demanding suspended student be reinstated

Romilly Goddard

Usama Ghanem took part in the demonstration at the Strand Squad

Zohran Mamdani wife

Meet Rama Duwaji, Zohran Mamdani’s vibey wife and the First Lady of New York City

Harrison Brocklehurst

They met on Hinge… iconic

Wait, what the hell is the viral potato bed trend, and does it actually help your sleep?!

Hebe Hancock

I’m trying it tonight

Mary Selling Sunset transformation

Mary’s wild transformation over the years, and what work Selling Sunset agent has had done

Hayley Soen

I can’t get over how much she’s changed

MAFS UK Rebecca work earns

MAFS UK’s Rebecca showed off her stunning home, and now we finally know how she can afford it

Suchismita Ghosh

I’m obsessed with her house now

Exeter student ordered to pay £5,000 fine to victim after violent attack on night out

Lauren Adams

Teddy Hall attacked a fellow student after being kicked out of Timepiece nightclub

Ariana Grande Wicked plane

A guy who was on the plane with Ariana Grande backs her up after Wicked press tour disaster

Harrison Brocklehurst

Ariana couldn’t get to Brazil and said fans had ‘wished danger’ on her because of it