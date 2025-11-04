From Pearl to Purge: Here’s what scary movie you are based on your Exeter degree

Because we’re not ready to say goodbye to the spooky season just yet

51 mins ago

During the colder months, all we really want to do is stay in bed, watch a movie and have a large hot chocolate topped with all the trimmings.

Even though October is now over, and we’re approaching the time when all that seems to be on the telly is Love Actually and The Holiday, we’re not quite ready yet to say goodbye to autumn or the spooky season.

That’s why we’ve created a list of scary movies that we think best represent the degree you are studying. From Pearl to Purge, we know exactly which scary movie matches your degree’s aura.

Law — The Purge

If you study Law, you’re an ambitious and detail-oriented individual who possesses strong moral integrity.

Despite studying one of the hardest degrees, you don’t stop the principles you’ve learned in your degree from bleeding into your free-time activities.

You want to practice those theories you drilled into your head all term outside the lecture hall – and what better way to do that than watch a politically rich, cautionary dystopian horror?

Unafraid of humanity’s gritty, carnal nature, you seize the opportunity The Purge gives you to dig your justice-thirsty paws into its mythic heart of human carnality.

English — Pearl

Another iconic degree: You possess unmatched analytical and perceptive intelligence. Your empathy and emotionality has been honed by extensive reading and analysis of global literature and cinema.

Your degree demands that you deconstruct and ameliorate the problematic mythologies projected on the human body. From feminism and gender studies to critical theories and contemporary literature, you know exactly how privilege and power intersect.

Pearl is perfectly you. She’s a visually arresting spectacle; a glorious homage to the dissection of the female body on screen. Meant to disturb the comfort of reducing women to the family-maker, Pearl symbolises your desire to deconstruct and criticise the systems that destroy our humanness.

Female rage? You’re all for it, especially when it’s about the blood-stained villain arc of a woman who was pushed too far.

Medicine — A Cure for Wellness

During your cosy autumn evenings off, you don’t actually get much time for yourself to watch a movie as you’re probably too busy holding back one of your mates’ hair as they projectile vomit into the TP toilet.

You’re compassionate, loyal and possess a brilliant sense of integrity, even despite spending an exhaustive amount of time looking out for everyone else.

We’ve decided that A Cure for Wellness is the scary movie that best represents you. Another Mia Goth relic – it fetishizes anatomy and decay with a lingering compulsion that beautifully ruptures the lines between the medical gaze and morbidity.

While things seem to get uncanny for a while, ultimately justice and integrity triumph for the hero. Even amongst disorder and chaos, your courage and compassion confront and disrupt the ugly side of humanity.

Mathematics — It Follows

If you study maths, you’re a highly analytical and observant individual who will never pass up the opportunity to solve a complex mathematical problem.

While horror might not be highly associated with your degree, we know you and horror are a match made in heaven. Patterns, codes, sequences: horror has them all.

It Follows feels most deliciously you: a strict internal logic, formulaic curse, and geometry in the pursuit of the monstrous body, this horror behaves by meticulous mathematical canons.

Psychology — Psycho

You most likely turned to a degree in Psychology as a distraction from the mess of your own brain, one you’d rather study in others.

Going back to the classics, Psycho is the scary movie that best represents you. It’s a spectacular homage to horror on screen and revolutionary for sex and gore in modern cinema.

This macabre and voyeuristic dissection of repression and obsession is your intellectual thrill: a case study that you could write days on end about. You’re a highly perceptive and resilient individual who will never walk away from the messy brilliance of the human mind.

Sports and Health Sciences — Friday the 13th

Let’s face it, you don’t watch horror movies for the gore or blood; you watch them to criticise how painfully slow the final girl runs away from the killer. Friday the 13th is probably your most painful watch

You love watching the franchise with the other sports lads and making bets on who Jason would kill first. Horror isn’t entertainment for you; it’s shouting at the screen for Whitney Miller to step on it and placing bets on who would fumble the final girl run first.