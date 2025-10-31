The Tab

All the best group costumes you’re bound to spot at a Liverpool Halloween party tonight

If we see one more last minute cat ear and fishnets combo, we’re calling it a crisis

Imogen Griffiths

Halloween in Liverpool is Basically the Met Gala for students, except everyone’s drunk on VKs, covered in fake blood, and ends the night queueing for Nabzy’s in full costume. Every year, we see the usual suspects: a sexy devil, a pair of cat ears, and that one guy who insists his tracksuit counts as Peaky Blinders because he’s from Birmingham. Whatever floats your boat I suppose.

This year, we want more. We want drama and coordination. We want the kind of group costumes that make people add them to their inspiration lists for next year. Whether you’re hosting a house party, crashing a pres, or living it up in Kitchen Street this year, here are the best group costumes you’re bound to bump into across the city this year.

Monster High

This is for the girlies who never grew out of their emo phase and have a Depop addiction. Draculaura, Frankie Stein, and Clawdeen Wolf walking into Electrik together? A cultural reset. Expect glitter, mesh, and a level of contour that could cut glass. If you’re not overlining your lips to the gods, you’re doing it wrong.

Powerpuff Girls

The easiest group costume ever as long as you just colour coordinate, add some pigtails, and boom, you’re Bubbles, Blossom, and Buttercup. Ideal for when your mates pull out last minute plans and you’re already three vodkas deep. Bonus: The inevitable lad who tags along and insists he’s Mojo Jojo.

Power Rangers

If you and your mates rock up to Level in full Power Rangers lycra, you automatically win Halloween. Simple as that. Until the moment someone rips their morphsuit in the Heebies smoking area and we all see more than we bargained for.

Mario Crew

A classic. Luigi, Mario, Princess Peach, Toad, and maybe that one chaotic mate who insists on being Bowser. Expect a lot of fake moustaches, and a few inflatable mushrooms.

Disney Princesses

We’ve all seen the girlies do this, but imagine a feral version. Cinderella losing a shoe in Pop World? Aurora napping in the toilet? Ariel chain smoking in concert square? That’s the ultimate Liverpool experience.

Star Wars

There’s always one mate who’s too into this one. They’ll correct your lightsaber stance when you’re dripping with sweat in The Raz, but who cares when you’re already five Fat Frogs down at the start of Hallo-week. But honestly, Darth Vader on the dancefloor? A vibe. Bonus points if Chewbacca ends up in the Concert Square kebab queue.

Hotel Transylvania

Gothic, dramatic, and full of unhinged energy. Perfect for the group who are “so done with basic costumes” but also don’t want to spend more than £15 on Amazon. Dracula, Johnny, Mavis  and a bunch of spooky lads who will 100 per cent end up losing their fangs halfway through the night.

Peaky Blinders

This one’s for the lads who already own the costume. Flat cap, waistcoat, fake cig, and an ego the size of Shelby Co. Ltd. If your mate starts quoting Thomas Shelby mid night then it’s time to go home.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Ideal for lads who can’t be bothered but still want to “do something.” A few green t shirts, a fake shell, and a pizza box. Done. If you bring actual pizza to pres, you’re the hero of the night.

Hex Girls

For the alt girls who’ve been waiting their whole lives for this moment. Fishnets, fake fangs, chunky boots, and eyeliner thick enough to summon spirits. If you’re not performing “I’m a Hex Girl” in the kitchen at pres, what’s the point?

Winx Club

You know this is for the girl gang who love a glitter moment. Expect wings, micro skirts, and more body shimmer than is legally allowed. A round of applause is due if someone actually manages to DIY a Bloom fire effect in the pres playlist.

Halloween in Liverpool isn’t about being scary. It’s about being iconic, slightly unhinged, and managing to survive Concert Square in six inch heels. Whether you’re a Hex Girl or a Peaky Blinder, just remember: Photos last forever, but the hangover only lasts until Sunday. Happy spooky season!

Imogen Griffiths

