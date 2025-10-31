The Tab

University of York increases safety patrols to tackle hate crime on and off campus

It follows growing concerns about race-related incidents

Shannon Downing | News

The University of York has announced new steps to tackle hate crime after reports of growing hostility both across the city and on campus. Campus safety patrols will be made more visible and officers will get new training and equipment. The University is working closely with North Yorkshire Police to respond faster to discrimination-related incidents.

Senior staff, including Vice-Chancellor Charlie Jeffery and York SU Sabbatical Officers, have also been meeting York MPs and civic leaders to discuss how to make both the campus and the wider community safer and more inclusive.

In a statement, the University acknowledged that ongoing national debates about immigration and race have created a “hostile climate” and are affecting community relations in York.

The University is asking anyone who witnesses or experiences discrimination to report it – even if they’re unsure if it counts as a hate crime. Students and staff can report through North Yorkshire Police, Campus Safety, Report and Support, or York SU Code of Conduct Complaints. They added that all reports are taken seriously, and the process for seeking help is being made clearer and easier to access.

Students had raised concerns about possible staffing changes within the Campus Safety team. The University has now confirmed there are no plans to reduce numbers. Instead, it says patrols are being reorganised to better match demand, with investment in more front-line patrols and better training. The goal is to handle more calls efficiently and increase visibility across campus, particularly at night.

Earlier this month, during National Hate Crime Awareness Week, the University and York SU released a joint statement, reinforcing their commitment to tackling hate and discrimination.

Vice-Chancellor Charlie Jeffery and all seven SU Sabbatical Officers wrote: “Community is our defining characteristic at the University of York. This is why we will always strive for the end of hate – so that everyone feels a sense of belonging, so that everyone believes they are seen and heard, and so everyone can live, study and work in a place that is safe, inclusive and welcoming.”

The University hopes the increased visibility of Campus Safety will help students feel more secure when walking around campus and make it easier to report incidents in person.

 

