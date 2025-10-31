Fat Frogs and Heebies Zombies: Your guide to Liverpool themed Halloween costumes

2 days ago

Spooky season has once again crept up on us, and Liverpool students are already plotting who can have the funniest, most unhinged costume at pres. Forget the basic witches and skeletons, this city has more than enough lore, night out disasters and neighbourhood trauma to give you plenty of inspiration. Here’s a guide to the most Liverpool-coded costumes guaranteed to make everyone in the Heebies queue say, “oh my god, that’s actually so accurate.”

Fat Frog

It’s the unofficial potion of The Raz – neon green, suspiciously sweet, and definitely not FDA approved. This drink is the liquid embodiment of chaos. Three WKDs in two pint glasses for less than £3? Bargain. Go full method acting by dressing in all green, frog headband, carrying around two pint glasses super awkwardly. Bonus points if you start every conversation with “nah but it actually tastes amazing though and its only £3″.

The Harold Cohen Phantom

The spirit of the 24 hour library, doomed to roam the corridors until their deadline is submitted. Pull up in a hoodie, trackies, and eyebags so dark they qualify as smokey eye. Accessorise with empty Red Bull cans, crumpled printouts, and a faint aura of despair. It’s almost on par with dressing as the second year curse. Spooky.

The Concert Square Cowboy

A true city centre classic. Cowboy hat, crop top, flared jeans, and a pint of something fluorescent. It’s the unofficial uniform of a night that’s bound to end in tears, laughs, or both. This one’s for the girls who never quite make it to Heebies because they’re too busy arguing with the bouncer or crying over a boy named James. Bonus props include a VK, a seagull feather in your hair, and fake tan handprints smudged across your arms for that lived-in authenticity. Make sure to start your night sharing a pitcher and a shisha while declaring “I love you guys so much” in the toilets before disappearing into the night.

The Heebies Queue Zombie

You started queuing at 11 and got in at 1:45. That’s dedication. Dress in your finest going-out fit, smear on some fake blood and glitter, and stand perfectly still for two hours. Occasionally shuffle forward and mutter “it’s moving, it’s moving!” to really capture the spirit. When you finally make it inside, immediately lose all your friends realise how sober you are and spend the rest of the night trying to tag along with strangers.

The Lark Lane Girl

Floaty dress, stick-and-poke tattoos, thrifted tote, and an iced matcha in hand. There’s potential for a couples costume here -he’s wearing a vintage football top, chipped rings, and a tote bag full of vinyl he’ll “get around to listening to” at some point. Together, they are the Lark Lane Couple, effortlessly indie, slightly pretentious, and united by a shared hatred of anything mainstream. She exclusively drinks wine, he “doesn’t believe in deodorant”, and neither of them have been to town since 2023 because it’s “just not the vibe anymore”.

Scouse Prin and Montirex Boy

Couples costume alert! Name a more iconic duo. She’s got rollers in her hair, perfect brows, and a Juicy Couture tracksuit on. He’s in a Montirex windbreaker, vape permanently attached, and has a “real job”. Together, they’re unstoppable especially on a night out. What will really bring the vibes to this costume? Arrive late to pres and spend the entire time arguing, then leave early “for a kebab and a chat.”

The Smithdown Rat

No, not the metaphorical kind. Every student on Smithdown has crossed paths with one of these furry locals at least once, usually outside the big Tesco or near the Brookie bus stop. This Halloween, embrace the chaos and go full rodent: Grey clothes, whiskers, tail, and maybe a crumpled meal deal wrapper taped to your back. For maximum realism, appear suddenly at pres, steal someone’s crisps, and vanish into the night. Bonus points if you scurry past your mates mid-walk and make them jump. The true Smithdown experience.

The Kenny Survivor

You’ve seen things. You’ve heard things. You’ve definitely slept through at least one police siren. This costume is for the brave souls who thought “Kensington” sounded posh and didn’t Google it before signing their housing contract. Bless them. The Kenny Survivor is paying homage to those who’ve lived to tell the tale. Pair your outfit with a broken boiler, a half-eaten chippy, and a thousand-yard stare. Throw on some pyjamas, and maybe a cardboard sign saying “landlord says it’s sorted next week”. You’re the real MVP of student housing – haunted, humble, and probably one noise complaint away from eviction.

Halloween in Liverpool is truly something special – a mix of chaos, nostalgia, and the kind of energy only a Fat Frog could fuel. Whether you’re going as a Heebies Zombie or a Kenny Survivor, remember: Our culture is your costume. That’s coming from a professional Scouser x