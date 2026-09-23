Ranked: All the ages of the very young and vibey Survivor 51 cast

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The youngest is only 24

21 players aged 24 to 49 years old are about to battle it out for the $1 million prize on Survivor season 51. There’s a huge range, so here are all the ages of the Survivor 51 cast.

Aaliyah Puglia – 24 years old

Aaliyah is a 24 year old chef from New Jersey.

An “Thien An” Nguyen – 24 years old

Thien An is a medical student from Fort Worth, Texas.

Carter Krull – 24 years old

Carter is one of the youngest cast members and is a livestock farmer in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Linnea Capobianco- 25 years old

Linnea is an entrepreneur from New Jersey.

Cristian Chavez – 26 years old

Christian is the head of HR and “wants to test [his] limits in this game and be pushed past [his] breaking point just to experience it.”

Brady Booker – 27 years old

Brady is a pro wrestler who grew up watching the show with his family.

Ori Jean-Charles – 27 years old

Ori is a personal trainer from New York.

Lewis Kelly – 28 years old

Lewis is originally from Dublin and now lives in Puerto Rico.

Angelica “Jelly” Loblack – 29 years old

Jelly is a sociology professor from Oklahoma who says Survivor has been part of her life “for as long as I can remember.”

Danny Kilby – 30 years old

Danny is a game designer from Ontario, Canada.

Jenna Doore – 30 years old

Jenna is a wedding photographer from Ohio.

Mike Pinksy – 32 years old

Mike is a baseball executive and a born-and-bred New Yorker.

Devin Way – 33 years old

Devin is an actor who’s starred in Grey’s Anatomy and Queer As Folk.

Patt Cannaday – 33 years old

Patt is a federal prosecutor in Washington, D.C.

Alexis Levine – 34 years old

Alexis is a criminal defence attorney from Atlanta.

Ana Sani – 34 years old

Ana is a voice actor who now lives in Toronto.

Eric Macksoud – 34 years old

Eric is a mental health counsellor who thinks Survivor is the “ultimate celebration of the human experience.”

Sharonda Cox – 34 years old

Sharonda is an Ob-gyn resident originally from Florida.

Maggie Nestor – 40 years old

Maggie is a farmer from West Virginia.

Rob Antonson – 40 years old

Rob is one of the eldest cast members and is an airline gate agent.

Kristin Flickinger – 49 years old

Kristin is the eldest cast member and has been trying to get on Survivor almost since the beginning.

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