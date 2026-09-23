Ranked: All the ages of the very young and vibey Survivor 51 cast
The youngest is only 24
21 players aged 24 to 49 years old are about to battle it out for the $1 million prize on Survivor season 51. There’s a huge range, so here are all the ages of the Survivor 51 cast.
Aaliyah Puglia – 24 years old
Aaliyah is a 24 year old chef from New Jersey.
An “Thien An” Nguyen – 24 years old
Thien An is a medical student from Fort Worth, Texas.
Carter Krull – 24 years old
Carter is one of the youngest cast members and is a livestock farmer in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Linnea Capobianco- 25 years old
Linnea is an entrepreneur from New Jersey.
Cristian Chavez – 26 years old
Christian is the head of HR and “wants to test [his] limits in this game and be pushed past [his] breaking point just to experience it.”
Brady Booker – 27 years old
Brady is a pro wrestler who grew up watching the show with his family.
Ori Jean-Charles – 27 years old
Ori is a personal trainer from New York.
Lewis Kelly – 28 years old
Lewis is originally from Dublin and now lives in Puerto Rico.
Angelica “Jelly” Loblack – 29 years old
Jelly is a sociology professor from Oklahoma who says Survivor has been part of her life “for as long as I can remember.”
Danny Kilby – 30 years old
Danny is a game designer from Ontario, Canada.
Jenna Doore – 30 years old
Jenna is a wedding photographer from Ohio.
Mike Pinksy – 32 years old
Mike is a baseball executive and a born-and-bred New Yorker.
Devin Way – 33 years old
Devin is an actor who’s starred in Grey’s Anatomy and Queer As Folk.
Patt Cannaday – 33 years old
Patt is a federal prosecutor in Washington, D.C.
Alexis Levine – 34 years old
Alexis is a criminal defence attorney from Atlanta.
Ana Sani – 34 years old
Ana is a voice actor who now lives in Toronto.
Eric Macksoud – 34 years old
Eric is a mental health counsellor who thinks Survivor is the “ultimate celebration of the human experience.”
Sharonda Cox – 34 years old
Sharonda is an Ob-gyn resident originally from Florida.
Maggie Nestor – 40 years old
Maggie is a farmer from West Virginia.
Rob Antonson – 40 years old
Rob is one of the eldest cast members and is an airline gate agent.
Kristin Flickinger – 49 years old
Kristin is the eldest cast member and has been trying to get on Survivor almost since the beginning.
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