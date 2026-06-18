What each position on the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Thunderstruck formation actually means

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season three has just dropped on Netflix and we’re already glued to the screen. One of the major focal points of the show and arguably most iconic performances from the DCC, is their Thunderstruck performance. While we know the dance is physically and technically exacting, the formation position is seriously complicated. We’ve broken down what the Thunderstruck positions actually mean.

All 36 cheerleaders perform the iconic routine, happening right before the NFL players introductions. There’s a “Thunder” sequence, a synchronised kick-line, and the signature jump splits. It’s notoriously hard and requires the DCC to be completely in-sync and precise.

Users on Reddit go so far as to make predictions for this upcoming NFL season’s Thunderstruck formation. “I’m fairly certain that Sophy will become point and promoted to a 1st group leader, and I strongly believe that Marissa will take on the role as the second point,” one user wrote on the r/DCCMakingtheTeam subreddit.

The point

This is the ultimate position. It’s the face of the DCC’s Thunderstruck and a highly coveted position. Right at the very front of the triangle, this spot is only awarded to veteran dancers with elite performance skills.

The diagonals and front rows

The squad’s strongest dancers and high-ranking veterans are awarded these 15 spots. Being near the front ensures high visibility, especially during the high kicks.

The centre line

This is the row straight down the middle of the triangle. They provide structure and a strong foundation for the Thunderstruck triangle. The weakest vets will typically be anyone who’s not in the point, diagonals, front rows, or centre line.

The outer edges

The outer edges rely on stronger, more photogenic dancers. Usually veterans are placed here to frame the triangle and execute their hair-whipping routines flawlessly.

The rear rows

These spots are typically filled by rookies and less experienced veterans, so second and third years.

So basically, if you’re in the front or on the sides that means you’re one of the strongest dancers.

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