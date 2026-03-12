I was a guinea pig for Survivor 50 and here’s the brutal reality of what happens

There’s genuinely a bunch of guinea pigs who get recruited to try out the upcoming Survivor 50 challenges, and the account is brutal. Apparently, two tweaked ankles and cuts all up your knees is absolutely normal at the brutal preparation event, and it’s truly wild.

One of the show’s guinea pigs revealed they had bruises and scrapes, writing on TV Line: “The same substance we are warned not to rub in our eyes slices up every single limb as my skin scrapes against the wall’s hard surface. But the job is not finished. Not by a long shot.”

They added: “As I help pull up my fellow press and CBS friends from the top, the hard wooden plank cuts my knees like a knife. Every shower I’ll take for the next week-and-a-half will burn beyond belief. I can already barely bend my knees without a good deal of difficulty.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Survivor (@survivorcbs)

Aside from testing out the actual challenges, when people actually get close to being considered for the cast, they go through an intense psychological test. Jeff Probst revealed that it’s the “most intense and deepest part of their casting process,” so it’s super tough!

“You meet with the psychology team, and what they’re going to do is really examine your entire life. It’s not to try and find something wrong. It’s to understand who you are. It involves things like how you were raised, birth order, or relationship with parents,” he told CBS.

As for physical challenges, like the puzzle game? Well, they weigh 10lbs each! Nick Caruso wrote on TV Line: “These pieces do not slide in easily. They often need to be pounded or shimmied in. Our very first attempt was far more taxing than we ever could’ve imagined.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terry Terrones (@terronesterry)

Nick was left with multiple wounds, and at one point, he wrote: “My sneakers struggle to gain any footing as my already slippery arms grab the netting and pull it backwards over my top half — an attempt to avoid getting suctioned to the bottom of the pit.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.