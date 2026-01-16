Erika Jayne’s boyfriend John McPhee reveals where he got the unique ‘Shrek’ nickname

Erika Jayne‘s new man, John McPhee, has finally told us all why he is called Shrek. He’s also been nicknamed the ‘Sheriff of Baghdad,’ which is a whole other story, but he claims the Shrek nickname has always just stuck, and says how “everyone has got a call sign”.

He reflected on life in the army and said: “I moved this palate, I pushed it out of the way and a couple of guys went to get a palate mover or whatever, the big machine and the fork lift thing. I moved this thing out of the way and a guy was like, ‘You’re like an ogre.'”

John continued: “He’s like, ‘No, you’re like f***ing Shrek.’ And then the guys came back and they’re like, ‘Hey, who moved it?’ and he’s like, ‘Shrek over here.’ Right, and then it just stuck. So, and then I figured as nicknames go, it’s not so bad.”

He’s explained how the nickname is “better than booger or hooper,” and came out with the backstory during a hike up the mountains. As for being called the ‘Sheriff of Baghdad,’ that also is reflective of being in the army, as he is believed to have played a crucial role.

During the Global War on Terror, he is said to have played a crucial role in stabilising the region and rebuilding local governance. His hands-on approach and ability to engage with local communities reportedly helped foster trust and order in a challenging environment.

John is a retired US Army Special Operations Sergeant Major with over 20 years of experience. According to a Reddit user, when John was in Iraq, a retired 82nd Airborne CSM worked in the Embassy as a contractor and had t-shirts printed up with ‘Sheriff Of Baghdad’ on.

Another t-shirt said, ‘Serving Diplomacy one person at a time,’ on the back. None of the State Department guys thought it was funny apparently, so this contractor had a bunch of shirts that nobody wanted. He eventually asked Shrek if he wanted some of the shirts.

He was given them for free and basically said he’d wear them to work out and practise shooting. John said: “If you’re an army guy, your nickname is going to be based on something you screwed up.” He then went on to say that even his friend’s children would call him Shrek.

