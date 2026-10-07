The Warwick Tab is looking for a fun, talented TikTok editor to lead our social channels

2 days ago

The Warwick Tab is looking for a new TikTok Editor to run its popular social media pages that are known by thousands of students across Warwick.

You must be a student currently studying in Warwick and be willing to create content, present voxpops and maintain engagement with the followers of The Warwick Tab. Experience with editing on TikTok, CapCut and Canva would also be useful.

As TikTok Editor, you’ll have creative control over our Instagram Reels and TikTok, which have a combined reach of over 11k followers.

If you’ve got a great talent for creating your own videos that are relevant to Warwick and student lifestyle, want to promote a brand image or just love scrolling all day, this one’s for you. You must have an eye for the latest trends and aesthetics.

We want you to keep up with our iconic news and culture content, as well as introducing your own ideas that The Warwick Tab can become recognisable for.

Your responsibilities will include managing a team of student creators, making news videos, posting regular daily content, growing our audience and keeping our followers engaged.

Already convinced? Apply here.

Applications close on Wednesday 14th October at 11.59pm.

You’ll be making videos like this:

And this:

The Warwick Tab’s influence and impact across the uni is reliant on a top-notch social media game. This job is suited to someone who loves the ins and outs of social media and wants to gain some real experience which looks great on your CV.

You also don’t need to have written or created content for The Warwick Tab before to be considered for the role. If you have any questions about the application, please don’t hesitate to contact us on Instagram.