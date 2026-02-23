The Tab

Exeter professor takes South West voice to the heart of university admissions reform

‘This fellowship is about making the system fairer, ensuring that talent in Devon has the same opportunity to thrive as talent in London’

Lucy Williams | News

Professor Anna Mountford-Zimdars will undertake an 18-month secondment with Transforming Access and Student Outcomes in Higher Education (TASO), the national evidence hub for higher education policy.

The Exmouth Journal reports that the project will focus on “contextualised admissions”, which consider a student’s background and life circumstances alongside their academic results.

The research will explore how fair and effective these admissions practices are across England.

Professor Mountford-Zimdars said: “In many rural and coastal areas like ours, a student’s potential isn’t always reflected in a single grade on a piece of paper.

“This fellowship is about making the system fairer, ensuring that talent in Devon has the same opportunity to thrive as talent in London.”

She hopes the work will improve access to higher education for students in rural and coastal communities across the South West.

As part of the fellowship, she will spend part of each week working at TASO’s London office. There, she will collaborate with policymakers, including those at the Department for Education.

During the 18-month project, she will map existing contextualised admissions practices across England. She will also examine how effective they are in widening participation.

via Wikimedia Commons

According to The Exmouth Journal, she will develop a model to measure the impact of these practices, identify gaps in data and propose improvements.

Professor Mountford-Zimdars is based at the University of Exeter and chairs its South West Social Mobility Strategy Group.

She is also currently coordinating an exam centre pilot for home-educated students in partnership with Devon and Cornwall County Council.

The project places Exeter at the centre of a national conversation about fairness in higher education.

For students in Devon, it could mean future admissions systems that better reflect individual potential beyond exam grades.

And for more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Exeter Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Lucy Williams | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

university of leeds student who could claim money over teaching over covid

Here’s exactly which students could claim money back from their unis over Covid and strikes

TP anyone? Exeter’s nightlife has been named one of the best for students in 2026

Exeter University’s vice-chancellor received £3000 pay rise despite hundreds of jobs cut

Latest

Over 10 people have been arrested after Britain First protests spark chaos in Manchester

Alisa Pasha

Mounted units, dog teams, and over 50 extra officers had to be deployed to manage the protests

Police investigating footage of man ‘being attacked’ at Britain First march in Manchester

Jessica Owen

A video shows a man kicking another person while holding a Union Jack flag

KATSEYE reason Manon hiatus contradicts

People think KATSEYE’s reason for the temporary hiatus contradicts what Manon actually said

Suchismita Ghosh

‘These are two completely different statements’

University of Manchester challenges ‘misleading’ report on grade inflation

Katie Thompson

The university offered ways the data could have been presented more accurately

These major Hollywood celebs have donated HUGE sums to Eric Dane’s family after his death

Hebe Hancock

Hailey Bieber donated $20,000

love island all stars belle harrison lauren

Lauren’s messy response to Harrison arguing about their ‘break-up’ on Love Island All Stars

Claudia Cox

Lauren claims ‘it wasn’t a proper break-up’

Here’s what Love Island’s Harrison’s mum really said about Lauren drama, after ‘call’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It all came out in last night’s episode

Sherlock in Ali G? Here are all the major celebrities who went to uni in Manchester

Jessica Owen

Currently picturing Mrs Weasley in Cavendish… we really can’t

Epstein Ghislaine Maxwell Canada video truth

Here’s the truth about that viral video of Epstein’s partner Ghislaine Maxwell ‘free’ in Canada

Suchismita Ghosh

It looks so real

Your ultimate guide to dodging the rain: A walk around Lancaster’s coffee shops

Isabella Frost

Based almost purely on coffee and cake because we don’t think anything else should be considered

Over 10 people have been arrested after Britain First protests spark chaos in Manchester

Alisa Pasha

Mounted units, dog teams, and over 50 extra officers had to be deployed to manage the protests

Police investigating footage of man ‘being attacked’ at Britain First march in Manchester

Jessica Owen

A video shows a man kicking another person while holding a Union Jack flag

KATSEYE reason Manon hiatus contradicts

People think KATSEYE’s reason for the temporary hiatus contradicts what Manon actually said

Suchismita Ghosh

‘These are two completely different statements’

University of Manchester challenges ‘misleading’ report on grade inflation

Katie Thompson

The university offered ways the data could have been presented more accurately

These major Hollywood celebs have donated HUGE sums to Eric Dane’s family after his death

Hebe Hancock

Hailey Bieber donated $20,000

love island all stars belle harrison lauren

Lauren’s messy response to Harrison arguing about their ‘break-up’ on Love Island All Stars

Claudia Cox

Lauren claims ‘it wasn’t a proper break-up’

Here’s what Love Island’s Harrison’s mum really said about Lauren drama, after ‘call’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It all came out in last night’s episode

Sherlock in Ali G? Here are all the major celebrities who went to uni in Manchester

Jessica Owen

Currently picturing Mrs Weasley in Cavendish… we really can’t

Epstein Ghislaine Maxwell Canada video truth

Here’s the truth about that viral video of Epstein’s partner Ghislaine Maxwell ‘free’ in Canada

Suchismita Ghosh

It looks so real

Your ultimate guide to dodging the rain: A walk around Lancaster’s coffee shops

Isabella Frost

Based almost purely on coffee and cake because we don’t think anything else should be considered