Pancake Day in Bristol: Here are all the best ways to celebrate.

3 hours ago

Pancake day, otherwise known as Shrove Tuesday, is here again folks. Marking the beginning of the Christian observation of Lent, eating of pancakes was seen as a great way to use up eggs and butter before 40 days of fasting – but don’t worry, no religious confessions or promises are required to take part. I know what you may be thinking… “Please dear God, not another over-hyped, over-commercialised national holiday, that I have to spend money on.” To you I say: “Fair enough mate!”

Valentine’s day has become so in-your-face that even for those single or cuffed up, it can feel like you’ve been hit over the head with a bunch of red roses and stuffed so full with chocolate it leaves you feeling sick.Chocolate brands are a huge culprit of over stimulating marketing ploys – I spotted easter eggs in my local Sainsbury’s on the 29th of December no less. Despite all this though, I implore you to celebrate a genuinely fun holiday that will leave you happy and full without costing a fortune. Here are some fun ways to celebrate Pancake Day in Bristol this year – batter up!

Pancake places in Bristol

Chez Marcel on Broad Street is a little escape from the noise of the city centre, serving real French crepes or buckwheat galettes. I went with a friend last year and had a savoury and sweet to split and topped it off with a black coffee (no cigarette though cause I’m not French enough).

Fluffy Fluffy on Park Street is another place that doesn’t mess about. If you’re looking for an American diner-esk stack, and interesting flavours that you can post about like a significant other, this is the place to come.

Flour House on Park Row is one for all the drama students (cause you know where it’s at). I would always recommend coming here no matter the time of year but on Pancake Day it’s extra special. On the menu you’ll find a banana pancake stack that would make Jack Johnson go weak at the knees.

And last but not least, The Pancake Man does what it says on the tin. Expect bold choices and pancakes of waffles served pride of place as a full meal (not just desserts.) Bonus points here for a fully gluten free menu!

And for all of you brave enough to flip your own…

Toppings to try

I traditionally have savoury first and sweet for dessert, and my go-to is ham, cheese, or egg. We have THE classic lemon and sugar, Nutella, perhaps jam for those of you short on time and raiding your cupboards… think of it as elevated toast. You could go for bacon and maple syrup. For optimal experience eat it while watching the new Heated Rivalry to get really Canadian with it.

This year Pancake Day falls on the same day as Chinese New Year. Roll on year of the horse! Surely a duck pancake is the way to go?

If you’re willing to push the boat out and are willing to spend some money on your pancakes why not try pistachio creme – combine with mortadella and burrata for an Italian spin. Or salmon and crème cheese so that you can feel like a million bucks with some bellinis. And for those of you with gut health in mind why not go for a kimchi pancake. You could find a local Korean restaurant or make your own.