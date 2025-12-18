The Tab
Explained: The lawsuit claiming Riley Keough is biological mother to John Travolta’s son

Priscilla Presley has now dragged the allegation as ‘shameful’

Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment

In one of the most bizarre pop culture headlines in Hollywood right now, Elvis Presley’s eldest granddaughter and acclaimed actor in her own right Riley Keough has been named in a lawsuit as allegedly the biological mother of the child of John Travolta. His 15 year old son, who Travolta shared with his late wife Kelly Preston. It’s such a wild story, and now Elvis’ ex wife Priscilla Presley and Keough’s grandmother has slammed the claims in a new statement. Here’s what’s going on with the claims and the lawsuit that Riley Keough is the biological mother of Benjamin, the son of John Travolta.

The lawsuit comes in the midst of financial dispute

The lawsuit was filed by Brigitte Kruse who is in a financial legal dispute with Priscilla Presley – the pair are former business partners. In the lawsuit in documents seen by TMZ, Brigitte alleges Lisa Marie Presley’s ex husband Michael Lockwood told her that Riley Keough gave one of her eggs to John Travolta and Kelly Preston in exchange for $20,000 and a Jaguar car.

Priscilla Presley has responded via her attorneys to TMZ, and gave a statement regarding the allegations. The statement slammed Brigitte Kruse and her “co-conspirators have demonstrated that there is no bar too low, no ethical line that they are unwilling to cross in an effort to cause further pain to Priscilla Presley and her family.

“These recent outrageous allegations have absolutely nothing to do with the claims in this case.” The statement then called the claims against Keough “shameful” and said “it absolutely will be addressed in court.”

John Travolta and his late wife Kelly Preston gave birth to Benjamin in 2010. On Benjamin, Travolta said that his son had given his house and family a new sense of life and purpose. Kelly Preston tragically passed away in 2020 after a battle with breast cancer.

Featured image by Caroline Brehman / EPA-EME / Guerin Charles / ABACA / Shutterstock

