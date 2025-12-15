The Tab

University of Bristol students launch new app to make house finding easier

Housenote was launched in 2025 to ease the ordeal of finding a student house in Bristol

Martha Perry | News

Two students at the University of Bristol who felt the Bristol property scene was “fragmented”, have launched an app that brings together local estate agents and notifies users as soon as a property that fits their preferences is put on the market.

Kosuke Ono and Louis Harris, two third-year Engineering Mathematics students, came up with the idea for Housenote in December 2024 after struggling, as we all have, with the competitive nature of securing a property for their following year.

“We missed properties that we liked due to viewings being fully booked and not getting there fast enough”, they said.

They described the app as “a student housing search tool, which combines all the student listings in Bristol into one app and notifies students all day if a student property comes onto any property website”. The app currently takes on UoB and UWE students, in which you “simply log in with your uni email, set your preferences for budget, location, and number of bedrooms” so students “don’t miss out”.

The map feature places your selected university in the centre of the page and divides popular student areas into zones that you can select if you would like to live there.

“Users can quickly gauge the length of their commute to uni”, a student-specific feature on the app that “sets it apart from competitors who aren’t tailored to the speed of the student market”.

Most Read

university of nottingham trent building uk universities selling of campuses

UK universities resorting to selling off whole campuses during financial struggles

Tom Holland speaks out about Zendaya as Robert Pattinson ‘engagement’ pic goes viral

John Hamm

Explaining TikTok’s ‘Turn the Lights Off’ trend, and what it’s got to do with vibey Jon Hamm

In the future, they’re “aiming to have an AI rater to help students understand the pros and cons of a property and its value before viewing”. Housenote also “plans to have guides for students renting to help inexperienced first-time renters make informed choices on a large money investment”.

With over 60,000 students spread across both universities, housing competition is fierce; Louis and Kosuke argue that “the instant notifications mean you don’t have to do any searching”, in which students can “be proactive and get there first”.

Martha Perry | News
Latest

5 types of people you WILL encounter on Durham LinkedIn

May Thomson

Unfortunately for all…

Man vs baby AI truth

Truth behind the baby in Netflix’s Man vs Baby looking almost too perfect and is it actually AI?

Suchismita Ghosh

While watching, it’s all I could think about

Possible ‘hidden meaning’ of tie Charlie Kirk’s alleged killer Tyler Robinson wore in court

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s been lots of speculation

mafs uk 2025 cast and then keye looking contemplative with a cocktail

Keye details four MAFS UK couples he thinks should’ve been matched instead, and I’m shook

Claudia Cox

You’ll have to hear him out

Stranger Things Dr Kay creator Linda Hamilton

Stranger Things creators and Linda Hamilton ‘reveal’ who Dr Kay really is as volume two nears

Suchismita Ghosh

‘She has an agenda’

TomB Raider updated timeline

It just got super messy with two new games, so here’s the full Tomb Raider timeline explained

Harrison Brocklehurst

Prequels, reboots, origin stories and Netflix animated series… Even Lara Croft superfans are confused

‘Sick’ clip of young Finn Wolfhard being ‘sexualised’ in Stranger Things interview resurfaces

Ellissa Bain

‘Literally made my skin crawl’

Nick Reiner arrested and charged in connection with brutal stabbing of Rob and Michele

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They were killed in their Los Angeles home on Sunday

Nick Reiner

Everything we know about Nick as he’s arrested after the killing of his dad, Rob Reiner

Kieran Galpin

Rob and Michele were found dead on Sunday

some mafs uk 2025 cast and then whatsapp symbols to represent group chat

A nosy look inside the MAFS UK cast’s drama-filled WhatsApp group chats, and who is banned

Claudia Cox

They have at least six different ones now?!

5 types of people you WILL encounter on Durham LinkedIn

May Thomson

Unfortunately for all…

Man vs baby AI truth

Truth behind the baby in Netflix’s Man vs Baby looking almost too perfect and is it actually AI?

Suchismita Ghosh

While watching, it’s all I could think about

Possible ‘hidden meaning’ of tie Charlie Kirk’s alleged killer Tyler Robinson wore in court

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s been lots of speculation

mafs uk 2025 cast and then keye looking contemplative with a cocktail

Keye details four MAFS UK couples he thinks should’ve been matched instead, and I’m shook

Claudia Cox

You’ll have to hear him out

Stranger Things Dr Kay creator Linda Hamilton

Stranger Things creators and Linda Hamilton ‘reveal’ who Dr Kay really is as volume two nears

Suchismita Ghosh

‘She has an agenda’

TomB Raider updated timeline

It just got super messy with two new games, so here’s the full Tomb Raider timeline explained

Harrison Brocklehurst

Prequels, reboots, origin stories and Netflix animated series… Even Lara Croft superfans are confused

‘Sick’ clip of young Finn Wolfhard being ‘sexualised’ in Stranger Things interview resurfaces

Ellissa Bain

‘Literally made my skin crawl’

Nick Reiner arrested and charged in connection with brutal stabbing of Rob and Michele

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They were killed in their Los Angeles home on Sunday

Nick Reiner

Everything we know about Nick as he’s arrested after the killing of his dad, Rob Reiner

Kieran Galpin

Rob and Michele were found dead on Sunday

some mafs uk 2025 cast and then whatsapp symbols to represent group chat

A nosy look inside the MAFS UK cast’s drama-filled WhatsApp group chats, and who is banned

Claudia Cox

They have at least six different ones now?!